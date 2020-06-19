Father's Day 2020: WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, quotes to make your father feel special

On the third Sunday of June every year, we celebrate Father's Day. On this day, we celebrate the bond between daddies and their kiddies. One day to acknowledge the loving, caring man you call your hero, protector, your inspiration.

Fathers have been great motivators in our lives and they have worked tirelessly in their lives to provide support for the family and also give you the much needed emotional support when you were down.

They are unsung heroes who take up the responsibility of the family while mothers perform the role of caregivers in the family.

One day is not enough to express gratitude for the contribution they have made in their life but it would be special for him if you did something thoughtful and recognized his value in your life.

You may have planned something special for him. Or maybe not. Probably you are away from him and let's face it, third-week into the month, you may be trying to tide over a cash crunch! Or you simply are not the word-smith kind of person.

Here are certain wishes that you can use to wish your father for the immense impact they had on your life...

1. Fathers are like candles. They make daylight out of the darkness. A father is someone who is concerned with everything we do.

2. It is easier for a father to have children than for children to have a real father.I'm glad to have u dad.

3. The greatest gift I ever had came from God; I call him Dad!

4. A dad is someone who wants to catch you before you fall but instead picks you up, brushes you off, and lets you try again. Thank you dad!

5. Happy Father's Day to Dads, Step-Dads & Moms who are providers, caregivers, hand-holders, monster chasers, teachers, friends, protectors, and just the Greatest!

6. F-fantastic, A-awesome, T-terrific, H-honorable, E-excellent, R-remarkable This sums up my dad...Happy Father's Day to all you wonderful dads out there!

7. A dad is someone who holds you when you cry, scolds you when you break the rules, shines with pride when you succeed, and has faith in you even when you fail. Thank you for believing in me, dad.

8. Dad...I may not need you to hold my hand anymore,but I'll always need you to hold me in your heart...Happy Father's Day, Your daughter loves you

9. Happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there. Especially, mine. I will always be daddy's little girl. I am very grateful for all that you do. Love you!

10. This is for the women that have to play the role of a Mother and a Father to their children, Happy Father's Dayyy!