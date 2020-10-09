'Father's carbon copy' claim netizens as Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan strike similar pose in pool photos, pics inside

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently made headlines when he along with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that they were expecting an addition in the Pataudi family, via a press release sent to the media. And while much is talked about Saif being a doting dad to all three of children -- Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan -- it's his work as an actor that has earned him widespread respect and a place in the fans' hearts.

Recently, on Friday, wardrobe-consultant, costume designer Leepakshi Ellawadi took to her verified Instagram account to share a picture of Saif Ali Khan striking a pose in a swimming pool at the Emirates Palace in Dubai, reportedly shooting for a brand endorsement.

In the drool-worthy pictures, Saif can be seen topless while he poses for candid captures wearing bright orange shorts and sporting Gucci sunglasses and a Rolex watch.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan's son too took to his social media handle to treat fans with a photo of himself, striking a similar pose as his father, in a swimming pool.

Taking to his verified Instagram account, Ibrahim captioned the photo, "If you’re going through hell, keep going. - Winston Churchill (sic)."

Take a look.

As soon as Ibrahim shared the said photo, fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance he has with his dad Saif.

"Ditto Saif," wrote one user. "Carbon copy of your father. At least from this angle," wrote another.

"I thought it's Saif," commented yet another social media user while another wrote, "he is more Saif than Saif ."

This is not the first time that such a comparison between the father and son has been drawn. Social media users have often pointed out that Ibrahim is a carbon copy of his dad and has inherited the Pataudi features that run in the family.

While Saif Ali Khan is not officially on any social media platform, his son Ibrahim often takes to his social media handle to shares pictures of his time with family, also treating fans with throwback pictures from his and Sara's childhood.