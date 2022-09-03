Transformation journey: Inspirational story of woman who lost 107 kg with special diet

Photo: Instagram/@slimmingworld

Experts usually advise against including artificial sweeteners, processed, unhealthy, and junk food in your diet. Consuming nutritious meals that are loaded with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other foods is good for overall health. A woman who used to weigh about 166 kg has lost nearly 107 kg. She feels more confident than she did previously and her weight is now between 59 and 60 kg.

Dawn Lambert, a 52-year-old woman, is the one who shed the pounds. She used to consume a lot of chips and bars when she was around 166 kg. She developed a variety of health problems as a result, including diverticulitis (poor digestive condition), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), blood clots in her legs, and asthma. She had previously struggled with osteoarthritis and lipoedema, two illnesses. As a result, fat cells began to grow in her legs, which is when she made the decision to alter her lifestyle.

READ | Diabetes control tips: Control high sugar levels by doing this after meals

Dawn Lambert said during an interview that "I never felt like I was overeating, that's why I gained weight. My asthma was out of control and I couldn't even get up. I had learned that my health problems would not go away without losing weight. When my condition worsened and I visited a surgeon, he told me that I had PBC antibodies that raised the risk of a type of liver disease and can also cause liver failure. "

Dawn Lambert revealed that after her son got married, she wanted to see her grandchildren grow up and live longer. She then discovered a website on Instagram and contacted it to prepare her diet. Her appetite also became more under control as her weight gradually dropped.

Dawn further said, "I went on following the diet sincerely, which gave me such good results. I ate grilled food at night. At first, I had reduced about 5 kg, which increased my confidence level." Dawn's weight is currently between 59 and 60 kg, and she feels wonderful on the inside. She now works out regularly and visits the gym after losing weight. Her life's numerous health issues are almost behind her.

READ | Can sleep pattern predict a person's life expectancy? Know what a recent study found out

What’s her special diet?

Dawn used to take this diet before her transformation.

Breakfast – Bacon Sandwich and Black Coffee

Lunch – Sandwich, Crisps & Snickers Chocolate Bar

Dinner - Slow Cook Hot Pate

Snacks – Snickers Chocolate Bar, Cream Cake, Cadbury Fruit, Chocolate Bar .

READ | Swine Flu: Know what are symptoms, cause and effective remedies of H1N1

Then, she changed her diet and started following this special diet.