A fashion student from NIFT Mumbai has impressed the internet with his creative take on Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 look. Utkarsh Upadhyay used AI tools and his deep love for Indian textiles to redesign the outfit in five different styles. His creations have gone viral online, with many fans saying they look even better than the original outfit SRK wore.

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut this year wearing a black outfit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It included a long jacket, shirt and trousers in matching shades, along with layered jewellery, bold rings and a walking stick topped with a Royal Bengal tiger head. The look matched the event’s theme which celebrated Black style and fine tailoring. While it received praise, Utkarsh’s versions gave a fresh and artistic twist to the concept.

He shared five reimagined outfits on Instagram. Each one was inspired by traditional Indian styles and fabrics. One outfit was designed with bright Bandhani prints found in Gujarat and Rajasthan. It had a bold draped look that made it fit for a red carpet. Another look was based on Mumbai’s Art Deco buildings and gave Shah Rukh a vintage yet stylish appearance with black and gold colours.

One of the most talked-about designs was a sheer coat embroidered with delicate Parsi Gara work. Another featured soft Kashmiri pashmina in the form of a royal cape and sculpted jacket. His final design was a modern update of the original Sabyasachi look with richer details.

In his post, Utkarsh said he was inspired by SRK and Indian crafts and wanted to mix tradition with glamour. His caption reflected his passion and pride in his work.

Many fashion lovers called his designs stunning and said they should be seen on a global platform. Some even felt that these versions captured the true spirit of the Met Gala more than the actual outfit.

