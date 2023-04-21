Fashion Influencer Malvika Sitlani flaunts her bare baby bump in latest maternity photoshoot

Influencer Malvika Sitlani flaunts her bare baby bump in latest maternity photoshoot

Malvika Sitlani, India's one of best beauty influencers, made her debut at Cannes Film Festival last year. The fashionista is expecting her first child with husband Akhil Aryan. She publicly announced this news on November 16, 2022, by flaunting her baby bump.

Recently, Malvika Sitlani has once again dropped a series of photos flaunting her bare baby bump in an Instagram post. Sharing these mesmerising pictures, Malavika wrote, "She's all woman."

In the latest floral-themed maternity photoshoot, she can be seen flaunting her bare baby bump with wavy tresses, subtle makeup, nude lips and flower bouquets.

Malvika had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and co-founder of ION Energy, Akhil Aryan, after dating him for 10 years in an intimate ceremony in 2020. However, their marriage didn't last for too long and on February 23, 2023, Malvika announced her separation from Akhil. She also dropped the surname 'Aryan' from her name.

Malavika has worked with big stars like Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra. She was seen in the movie Meri Pyaari Bindu. Malvika is known for her beautiful work and she is no less than any actress in beauty.

Apart from this, Malvika is active on social media and keeps sharing her cute pictures on a regular basis. She is known for her great fashion and beauty work.

Currently, we too are waiting for Malvika Sitlani's baby. We congratulate the beauty influencer on her pregnancy.

Also read: Meet Dolly Jain, celebrity saree draper who styled Isha Ambani, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt