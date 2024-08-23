Twitter
Fashion influencer Insha Ghaii mourns husband Ankit Kalra's death in heartbreaking note: 'It’s so unfair'

Fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra has announced the sudden death of her 29-year-old husband, Ankit Kalra.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 12:46 PM IST

Popular fashion influencer Insha Ghaii Kalra has announced the sudden death of her husband, Ankit Kalra, at the young age of 29. The news has left the social media community shocked and heartbroken. Insha shared the heartbreaking update on Instagram on August 20, posting a picture of Ankit alongside a deeply emotional message. She wrote, "Take me one day back. I promise to do things differently! Come back baby, please? I miss you." However, she did not reveal the cause of Ankit's death.

Ankit Kalra, a Delhi-based digital creator, interior designer, and builder, frequently appeared in Instagram reels with his wife, Insha. The couple was known for their light-hearted and humorous content, which resonated with their followers. Their love and playful interactions made them a beloved pair on social media. Insha has over 728,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares fashion tips, lifestyle content, and reels that often featured Ankit.

The couple got married in February 2023, and they co-owned a clothing label called "House of Styles, by Smriti & Insha." Their joint business venture and their joyful social media presence made them a popular duo in the fashion and lifestyle community.

Ankit's last Instagram post was on August 18, just a day before his passing. He shared a picture of himself in a black T-shirt and sunglasses, with the caption, "The struggle you're in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow." His last reel with Insha was posted on August 4, humorously captioned, "modern problems require modern solutions."

Following the announcement of Ankit's death, fans and followers flooded Insha's Instagram post with messages of condolence and support. One follower expressed, "Extend my heartfelt condolences to you and your family... I wish we could Undo some stuff in our life." Another commented, "Shocked to hear this. Take care of yourself and be strong. God bless."

The sudden and unexpected loss of Ankit Kalra has left many in disbelief, as they come to terms with the unpredictable nature of life. Followers continue to send prayers and strength to Insha and her family during this difficult time.

 

