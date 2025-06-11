Fardeen also spoke about giving up alcohol during the pandemic lockdown by seeking professional help.

Fardeen Khan recently opened up about his struggles with weight during an interview. The 51-year-old actor spoke about shedding 25 kilos and quitting alcohol.

“I was 102-103 at my heaviest. Not muscle. Good old body fat…as of last week, I am 78-79 now. Some 25 kilos off,” Khan told Cyrus Broacha..

The Housefull 5 actor revealed that losing all that weight was not just about transformation, but he wanted to reclaim his health as he wasn't feeling like himself at all.

“I was sober in the early 2020s. That’s when I kicked the habit full on during Covid-19 lockdown. I stopped in one go. I needed to stop. It had come to a point where it was interfering with my life. I needed to stop. I sought professional help to stop. It is probably the best decision I have made in my life. I started to drink very young. That was the first time that the brain fog kind of cleared. I was feeling bloody 60 years old. Now, when you wake up, you feel clean, sober,” he shared.

The actor further revealed that quitting alcohol and being sober all this time has been extremely rewarding because he feels relaxed and comfortable in his body “I have never been happier,” Khan concluded.

