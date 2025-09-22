Farah Khan and Dilip try Baba Ramdev's anti-ageing 'ATM' dish with 'Gaay ka Ghee', aloe vera, turmeric, and...

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip visited Baba Ramdev’s Haridwar ashram, where they tasted his bitter dish “Geeta Kumari” (ATM – Aloe vera, Turmeric, Methi). While Baba Ramdev praised its anti-ageing and health benefits, Farah and Dilip gave funny reactions to its strong taste in the vlog.

Filmmaker Farah Khan visited Baba Ramdev’s ashram in Haridwar, accompanied by her cook, Dilip, in her recent YouTube vlog. Ramdev Baba served them an extremely bitter dish. He called it ATM, which stands for Aloe vera, Turmeric, and Methi, a dish filled with whole sprouts. They are cooked in pure cow ghee with different spices. Baba Ramdev Baba suggested this dish to people so that they can maintain their body strength, beauty, and health for a long time. He said that these natural ingredients help to slow down your ageing and make your skin fresh. He also called this dish a unique name, Geeta Kumari. Here, the Kumari is a word often used in India to describe a young, unmarried girl.

Know recipe of ATM

Cook together in a kadhai, heat a full spoon of cow ghee, then add these ingredients like hing (asafoetida), garlic, and raw turmeric chunks and cook for a few seconds to slightly roast them. Then add fresh aloe vera, sprouted fenugreek (methi), and curry leaves. And slowly, when the colour has changed, then add the salt according to taste.

Baba Ramdev shares benefits of Geeta Kumari

Baba Ramdev shared that in Ayurveda and natural medicine, aloe vera can hydrate the skin and boost the immune system. Cow ghee is anti-ageing, which slows down ageing and helps people look younger for a long time. Eating this dish regularly can keep your skin healthy, maintain your strength, and support overall well-being.

Farah & Dilip’s Reaction to Geeta Kumari Sabzi

During the YouTube vlog, Farah and Dilip were introduced by the dish Geeta Kumari (ATM dish). But after they tasted the dish, Dilip quickly gave an honest review in funny ways, like "Bahut kadwa hai!" and Farah made a joke like, "Kha ke jawaan aur khoobsurat ho jaungi kya?"

Throughout the vlog, the whole interaction was fun, and Baba Ramdev was excited to share the benefits of the dish in the vlog. Also, in the video, they shared a wise saying that sometimes, what’s good for you doesn’t always taste good.