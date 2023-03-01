Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty, Dino morea; famous personalities switched to alternate career options to find success

Representational image

We have been always taught that if we want to achieve success in life then we should stick to only one job and should make a big shift.

People also tend to lose their confidence from within if things do not go as per their will and also fear making a career switch because of societal pressure.

But, there have been many people who achieved heights and did wonders after making a switch to different career options.

Bollywood celebs who left the industry to pursue different career options:

Dino Morea

Dino started his career as a model and later stepped into Bollywood with his film Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi, which failed to create a buzz at the box office. Soon after, though, his career took off and he acted in several successful films including Raaz and Jism 2. However, his career later seemed to fizzle out and although he has made a couple of appearances in movies in the past few years, he now owns and runs restaurants across Mumbai.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, Daughter of late actors Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia was introduced to Bollywood in 1995 with the Movie Barsat. Despite doing several films in the industry she did not achieve the greater heights as her parents. Later, accepting the fact that is lacks acting skills she quit acting and started her new journey as a successful author, columnist, film producer and interior designer.

Preity Zinta

The bubbly girl of Bollywood, Preity Zinta was the prominent face of the 2000s and has been a part of several good movies.

The Dimple has been away from the silver screen for many years and now she co-owns Indian Premier League cricket team Kings XI Punjab since 2008, and the owner of the South-African T20 Global League cricket team Stellenbosch Kings since 2017. Besides that, she also owns a production house, PZNZ Media, and has written several newspaper and magazine columns.

Soha Ali Khan

The princess of Pautaudi Palace Soha Ali Khan is highly educated and her completing her study at Oxford she stepped into Bollywood. Now, it's been many years since she has not come in front of the camera and turned into a writer.

Shilpa Shetty

Today, Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved people in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of many blockbuster films such as Baazigar, main khiladi tu anari, dhadkan ect. In 2009, she tried the knot with Businessman Raj Kundra and now she co-owns an IPL team with her husband, judges reality shows and is a yoga guru.