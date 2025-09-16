Falguni Pathak event on Navratri 2025: Dance to 'Garba Queen's' hits at BKC, check tickets, booking details inside

Falguni Pathak will perform her hit Garba and dandiya songs at the Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 in Mumbai from Sept 22 to Oct 1, offering a fun indoor celebration with music, dance, and festive vibes.

Fans of the 'Garba Queen' Falguni Pathak are in for a treat this Navratri! The singer will be performing her popular hits and energetic dandiya songs at the Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 in Mumbai.

Event dates and timings

The festival will run from Monday, September 22, to Wednesday, October 1, starting at 8 p.m. each evening. Every night, Falguni and other artists will perform for about six hours, entertaining everyone with Gujarati and Hindi songs.

The event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.

Tickets

Tickets are available on BookMyShow, starting at Rs 1,799. A group ticket for six people costs around Rs 10,000, perfect for friends or family who want to enjoy the celebration together.

Indoor garba celebration

Organisers TribeVibe, Purple Blue Events, and Alphonso Studios have made sure the event is fun and comfortable. The venue will have carpeted dance floors, lights, and festive decorations.

Guests can dance in the main hall or book private pods for families, couples, or groups (up to 12 people).

There will also be parking, valet service, vegetarian and Jain food options, hydration stations, and first-aid facilities, making the experience safe and convenient.

Venue highlights

The Jio World Convention Centre can hold over 10,000 people. It has climate-controlled halls, great sound, nice lighting, multiple entrances, VIP access, premium washrooms, and food lounges, ensuring a smooth experience for everyone.

Schedule

Gates open: 7 p.m.

Maha aarti: 8:30 p.m.

Falguni Pathak performs: Two rounds

First Round: 9:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Break: Short pause

Second r ound: Midnight

The box office will be open from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily for tickets and enquiries.

With her years of Navratri performances and high-energy songs, Falguni Pathak remains a favourite for Garba lovers. The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 promises a fun, safe, and memorable celebration in Mumbai this festive season.