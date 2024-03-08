Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

DCW vs UPW, WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma’s hat-trick helped UP Warriorz beat Delhi Capitals by 1 run

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

DNA TV Show: Here's how Indians were lured with job offer to fight Russia's war with Ukraine

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

7 most expensive divorces in Bollywood

Welcome to the Ambani family: Radhika Merchant joins the fold

Lunar Eclipse 2024 to coincide with Holi: When and where to watch

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Sarfaraz Khan Hits His 3rd Test Half-Century In Dharamshala

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Devdutt Padikkal Hits 1st Half-Century On Debut Test Match

IND Vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 Highlights: Shubman Gill Hits His 4th Test Match Century In Dharamshala

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage, insider says 'it was...'

This actor worked as chemist, watchman, was mocked for looks, faced several rejections, become top star, now charges...

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely movie review: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D'Cruz's family drama is a laugh riot from start to finish

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

This month, New Moon is going to occur on March 10, 2024, during the month of Phalguna.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 11:01 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amavasya, a significant day for Hindus, is ideal for prayer, charity, and ancestor worship. Devotees visit temples to honour their forefathers through special rituals like Pitru Puja. This auspicious occasion holds deep spiritual meaning, inviting believers to reflect on their lineage and offer gratitude to their ancestors. It's a time for quiet introspection and acts of kindness, fostering a sense of connection with the past and the divine.

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Date and Time

This month, New Moon is going to occur on March 10, 2024, during the month of Phalguna.

Amavasya Tithi Begins - March 9, 2024 - 06:17 PM
Amavasya Tithi Ends - March 10, 2024 - 02:29 PM

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Significance

Phalguna Amavasya holds significant religious importance in Hinduism. Devotees observe this day by visiting sacred sites to bathe in the holy waters of the Ganga river, and conduct hawan and yajna ceremonies. It's an auspicious time for performing Pitru Puja and Pitru Tarpan, dedicated to honouring forefathers and ancestors and seeking their blessings. Shraddh rituals are also observed, where homage is paid to deceased ancestors through offerings of food, water, and prayers. This period serves as a time for spiritual purification, emphasizing the merit of taking a dip in the Ganga river. People are encouraged to engage in meditation, prayers, and introspection to attain inner clarity and spiritual growth.

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Rituals

  • Begin your day with a refreshing bath in the holy Ganga River.
  • Perform a hawan ceremony to address Pitru dosha, acknowledging the day's spiritual significance.
  • Extend kindness by donating food and clothes to those who are less fortunate.
  • Dedicate time to reading the Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas for spiritual enrichment.
  • Safeguard against negative energies by participating in the Gayatri Jaap ritual.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US President Biden slams Donald Trump at State of the Union Address, says democracy, freedom under threat in US, world

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Altairo forays into European luxury furniture segment

The best occasions to flaunt your Organza Saree

'Heartbreaking': Arshad Warsi's wife Maria slams Ambanis for using elephants as prop, 'appalled' at Ivanka Trump's photo

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement