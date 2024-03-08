Falgun Amavasya 2024: Know date, time, rituals and significance

This month, New Moon is going to occur on March 10, 2024, during the month of Phalguna.

Amavasya, a significant day for Hindus, is ideal for prayer, charity, and ancestor worship. Devotees visit temples to honour their forefathers through special rituals like Pitru Puja. This auspicious occasion holds deep spiritual meaning, inviting believers to reflect on their lineage and offer gratitude to their ancestors. It's a time for quiet introspection and acts of kindness, fostering a sense of connection with the past and the divine.

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Date and Time

Amavasya Tithi Begins - March 9, 2024 - 06:17 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends - March 10, 2024 - 02:29 PM

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Significance

Phalguna Amavasya holds significant religious importance in Hinduism. Devotees observe this day by visiting sacred sites to bathe in the holy waters of the Ganga river, and conduct hawan and yajna ceremonies. It's an auspicious time for performing Pitru Puja and Pitru Tarpan, dedicated to honouring forefathers and ancestors and seeking their blessings. Shraddh rituals are also observed, where homage is paid to deceased ancestors through offerings of food, water, and prayers. This period serves as a time for spiritual purification, emphasizing the merit of taking a dip in the Ganga river. People are encouraged to engage in meditation, prayers, and introspection to attain inner clarity and spiritual growth.

Phalguna Amavasya 2024: Rituals