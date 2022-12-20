Explore these 5 local markets in Delhi-NCR for winter shopping

Representational image

Winter has knocked, if you also want to buy warm clothes and shoes at low prices, then you must visit these 5 markets in Delhi NCR. All kinds of winter protection clothes including the latest fashion leather jackets, leather boots, sweaters and bag packs will be found in these markets. Due to the availability of quality goods at low prices in these markets, there is always a crowd of customers here. Yes, you will definitely have to bargain to buy cheap from here.

Also read: Winter 2022: Here's how you can keep your room warm and cosy naturally in chilly days

5 Local markets in Delhi NCR for winter shopping

Yashwant Place: Although Yashwant Place Market is famous for momos, but here you will find leather jackets, shoes, socks and everything you need in winter at cheap prices. A good leather jacket is available here for Rs 1,000.

Palika Bazar: You will find all kinds of clothes in Palika Bazar. Leather things are also very cheap here. Yes, while shopping from here, do not focus only on the price, also check the quality of the goods. The more you bargain, the more money you will save.

Paharganj: Paharganj is a big market for shopping for winter clothes. Here you can buy trendy jackets, colourful backpacks, leather sandals and shoes and a lot more. That too at a reasonable price.

Majnu Ka Tila: The small Tibetan colony here is a popular market for cheap shopping. The leather products here are quite durable as well as trendy. You can buy jackets, shoes, bags, sweaters, hats, gloves and other woollen clothing here.

Sarojini Nagar: If you are good at bargaining, then you can do winter shopping from Sarojini Nagar for very less money. Here you can buy all kinds of woollen clothes including jackets, shoes, and sweaters.