Explore the most exotic locations of Odisha on WION, with ‘Discovering Odisha - India's Best Kept Secret'

The richness in culture, heritage, and diversity that India has to offer is unmatched in the world and the more the tourist gets to explore India’s beauty, the more unusual destinations are there for the taking. India is ranked 6th on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites globally, with 38 World Heritage Sites – the tourism potential is immense.

With an intention of unlocking this potential, WION, in association with Odisha Tourism, presents ‘Discovering Odisha - India's Best Kept Secret’, a six-part travel series that will feature some of the relatively unexplored, but must-see destinations in the state.

From touching Odisha’s rich heritage to unearthing hidden gems, the series on WION will take you through the length and breadth of the exotic coastal state. Each episode will focus on a separate theme –such as Odisha’s Art & Architecture; Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts; the golden beaches and eco-tourism; and Oriya cuisine.

