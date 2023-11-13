Explore the amazing deal on premium shawls under 1,000

Headlines

In this winter season, get your hands on the best range of shawls on Amazon and get up to 77% off

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 02:42 PM IST

Shawls are not only a stylish accessory, but it also keeps you warm and cosy during the chilly weather. It adds a touch of elegance to any outfit. Find out the best offers on shawls on Amazon. Stay warm and fashionable. 


SWI STYLISH Women's Woven Wool Shawl At Rs 820

  • Get up to 77% off on this shawl 
  • This shawl has feather-soft textures with a lustrous shine that will add a special sparkle to your ensemble, whether it's a traditional outfit or a modern ensemble
  • This timeless piece will become your prized possessions, adding a touch of appeal to your elegance
  •  It comes in a size of 40 inches width and 80 inches length, and is woven in a wool blended fabric with a beautiful Jamawar pattern. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Weavers Villa Women's Acro Wool Blend Woven Kashmiri Shawls, Stoles At Rs 799

  • Get 55% of on this shawl
  • This shawl measures 100 cm x 200 cm and is made of a luxurious acro wool blend
  • You can pair it with your favourite coat, jacket, sweater, or suit to add a stylish touch to your fashion wear
  • It's perfect for those long shopping days when you want to feel relaxed, or you can wrap it around and tuck it into your suit jacket for a busy day at the office
  • It's not just a fashion statement, but also a fantastic gift idea! Shawls are incredibly versatile accessories that anyone who's into fashion would love to receive.

Buy Now on Amazon


Pashmoda Women Kashmiri Jamawar Antique Mughal Shawl At Rs 985

  • This stunning Kashmiri jamawar shawl measures 40 x 80 inches and features a beautiful Pashmina jamawar design
  •  The intricate paisley and floral woven patterns are inspired by Mughal motifs and centuries of Kashmiri artistry
  • Whether you're going for a night out with friends or heading to the office, wearing this Pashmoda shawl will definitely turn heads and make your outfit stand out. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Women's Kullu Himachali Woollen Plain Himalayan Striped Shawl At Rs 849

  •  This awesome shawl is made from a blend of mixed wool and measures 40 inches x 80 inches
  • Just a friendly reminder, it's best to have it dry cleaned to keep it in great condition
  • This shawl is perfect for casual occasions and it's a single item. 

Buy Now on Amazon

