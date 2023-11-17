Headlines

‘Raw emotions and pure joy’: BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

Explore best deals on elegant and versatile photo frames on Amazon

Check out the great range of sleek and stylish photo frames on Amazon. Hurry up and grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:34 PM IST

Photo frames add a personal touch to any space and allow you to display your favourite memories in a beautiful way. They make for wonderful home decor pieces. Photo frames can instantly make a room feel cosier and more inviting. It's always nice to have a visual reminder of the people and moments that bring us joy. So go ahead and get those frames to showcase your precious photos with Amazon. 

Art Street Wall Photo Frame Sumptuous Vibrant Photo Frame collage At Rs 1,431

  • Get up to 52% off on these photo frames 
  • These wall picture frames are designed for easy assembly and cleaning, you can easily replace your pictures with the lock on the back, and the acrylic lens makes cleaning a breeze
  • Transform any photograph, drawing, or portrait into a work of art! Our frame set is a wonderful gift idea for various occasions like Christmas, anniversaries, weddings, baby showers, housewarmings, and even for your best friend
  • These sets include 15 picture frames in different sizes, they are made of premium synthetic wood, which is durable and well-crafted, the frames feature a combination of MDF board at the back and plexiglass on the front for protection. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Painting Mantra Art Street Boulevard Photo Frame Set At Rs 1,099

  • These photo frames are made of synthetic wood and feature unbreakable plexiglass and an MDF back, they come in a sleek black colour
  •  The set includes three frames for 8" x 10" photos and eight frames for 6" x 8" photos, with white matt boards included, the total wall size when arranged is 32" x 60"
  • You can hang the frames both vertically and horizontally using the secure hanging hardware provided., just make sure to remove the plastic protection on both sides of the plexiglass before use
  • These frames are perfect for covering large wall areas, such as your living room, bedroom, or even your staircase. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Amazon Basics Photo Frame with Stand At Rs 669

  • This photo frame is simple and classic, available in silver or black, they have dimensions of 9.2 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches
  • You can display them on a shelf or tabletop using the included stand, or hang them on the wall using the hooks, they are versatile and can be hung horizontally or vertically to suit your preference
  • The frames feature a glass face that will protect your prints from wear and damage, the frames are made of polystyrene, the face panel is glass, and the back panel is made of MDF. 

Buy Now on Amazon

PURE HOME + LIVING Pure Home and Living Glass Tabletop Picture Frame At Rs 1,599


  • This photo frame is designed to hold a 13x18 cm photo, it's made of durable aluminium with a sleek silver-finished steel frame
  • To keep it looking clean and shiny, you can use a standard glass cleaner and a soft, dry cloth, just make sure to avoid using abrasive cleansers or acidic agents, as they may damage the frame
  • This frame is perfect for adding a stylish touch to your home decor, it's made in China and is a great choice for showcasing your favourite memories. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

