Snake bites are considered to be one of the most venomous in the world. Their bites can lead to paralysis and even death in some cases. However, a surprising fact about this is that there exists a plant that can cancel out snake venom in just five minutes. Every year thousands die due to venomous bites from snakes, and this might be reduced if the plant treats them effectively.

Threats from snakes are more common in the monsoon season as they often come out in moist weather. Once out, snakes can take shelter anywhere and, in this season, reports of snakes entering houses become common. This can be lethally dangerous to humans. Though they do enter homes, encounters with snakes can take place on roads, in parks, forest areas, gardens, just anywhere.

Plant that cures from snake bite

In Ayurveda, some plants are found to aid in preventing snake poison to spread very quickly throughout the body. A plant that reportedly has Ayurvedic benefits and is found locally in bushes is said to eliminate snake venom. According to some experts, the Kakoda plant or thorned gourd can save people from snake venom as it works as an herbal remedy.

This vine, utilised in Ayurveda, is effective against the venom of not only snakes but other poisonous animals as well. Its leaves and fruits are particularly potent. According to Ayurveda, if used at the correct time and in an effective way, the plant can work as a remedy in neutralising snake venom, within five minutes. Another belief is that its powder, made from its leaves and roots, can lessen the effect of snake poison. For a long time, it has been believed that Kankrol or Kakora root acts as an antivenom and this is supported by the research of Dr. Kuntal Das from Mallige College of Pharmacy.

The plant, which has other names like Kantola, and Katral, is found in hot and humid areas and is a nutritious vegetable. Though scientists are not very much aware of its medicinal properties, some claims suggest it has 50% more protein than other vegetables.