Lifestyle

Expert Skincare Tips For A Festive Glow: Dr Shivani Mane’s Guide To Radiant Skin

As the festive season draws near, many of us look forward to celebrating, reuniting with loved ones, and capturing memorable moments.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:20 PM IST

Expert Skincare Tips For A Festive Glow: Dr Shivani Mane’s Guide To Radiant Skin
    This year, why not take a different approach to your beauty routine? Instead of relying on layers of makeup, let your natural beauty shine with healthy, glowing skin. Dr. Shivani Mane, one of Nagpur’s most sought-after dermatologists and founder of Cozmoderm Clinic, shares expert advice on how to achieve a radiant look without makeup, all through proper skincare.

    Hydration: The Foundation of Glowing Skin

    "Start with the basics," says Dr. Shivani Mane. Hydration is the key to glowing skin. She advises using moisturisers or hyaluronic acid-based products tailored to your specific skin type. Hydrated skin not only looks healthy but also feels supple and smooth, reducing the need for makeup to achieve that dewy glow.

    Sunscreen: Your Daily Essential, Indoors and Outdoors

    Dr. Mane stresses the importance of never skipping sunscreen, even if you’re indoors. "Sunscreen is non-negotiable," she says. Opt for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher, ensuring that it contains zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for superior natural sun protection. Sunscreen shields your skin from harmful UV rays, which can cause premature ageing and dullness.

    Weekly Face Masks: An Extra Boost for Glowing Skin

    To enhance your natural glow, Dr. Shivani Mane recommends incorporating face masks into your routine. "Use a face mask once a week to soothe your skin and add that extra boost of radiance," she advises. Masks can help calm inflammation, hydrate, and rejuvenate your complexion, making your skin appear more vibrant and refreshed.

    Advanced Treatments: Medifacials and Laser Toning for Instant Glow

    For those looking for more advanced skincare solutions, medifacials and laser toning are ideal options. These in-clinic treatment are quick, effective, and have minimal downtime. "These procedures address underlying skin concerns and give your complexion an immediate glow," Dr. Shivani Mane explains. They help with deep skin rejuvenation, leaving you with a flawless finish perfect for the festive season.

    Bio-Remodeling: The Latest Trend in Skincare

    One of the most popular innovations in skincare, according to Dr. Mane, is **bio-remodeling injections**. This minimally invasive treatment uses ultrapure hyaluronic acid to improve the skin’s elasticity, hydration, and texture. "Bio-remodeling stimulates collagen and elastin production, which enhances the skin’s natural beauty," Dr. Mane says. This treatment is perfect for anyone looking for a natural enhancement without resorting to heavy makeup or invasive procedures.

    Holistic Approach: Skincare, Diet, and Lifestyle

    Dr. Shivani Mane emphasises that achieving glowing skin requires more than just topical treatments—it’s about adopting a holistic lifestyle. Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water, incorporating antioxidant-rich foods like fruits and vegetables into your diet, and regular exercise all contribute to healthy skin. "Exercise improves blood circulation, delivering essential nutrients to your skin cells," she notes.

    Stress Management: The Secret to Healthy Skin

    Stress can wreak havoc on your skin, leading to breakouts, dullness, and irritation. Dr. Mane suggests incorporating yoga, meditation, or deep breathing exercises into your routine to manage stress levels. Keeping stress in check not only benefits your skin but also improves your overall well-being.

    Sleep and Skincare: The Perfect Combo

    "Never underestimate the power of sleep," says Dr. Mane. Getting 7-8 hours of restful sleep each night allows your skin to repair and regenerate. During sleep, your body produces collagen, which keeps skin looking plump and youthful. Lack of sleep can lead to dark circles, fine lines, and a lacklustre complexion, all of which can be avoided with a consistent sleep schedule.

    A Festive Season to Shine Naturally

    This festive season, take Dr. Shivani Mane’s advice and let your natural beauty take center stage. With a consistent skincare routine, advanced treatments like bio-remodeling and medifacials, and a healthy lifestyle, you can achieve glowing, radiant skin without relying on layers of makeup. Embrace your natural beauty and shine bright this festive season.

    By following these expert skincare tips, you’ll not only look your best but feel confident and radiant throughout the celebrations.

     

     

     

    (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

