Experience ultimate relaxation with premium and stylish hanging swing chair: Grab best deals on Amazon

Headlines

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

Organise your books in style with premium bookshelves on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Check out amazing deals on premium lunch boxes

Discover sturdy and safe premium baby swings exclusively on Amazon

Ratan Tata’s manager Shantanu Naidu buys new Tata Safari, billionaire seen checking out the SUV

5 mammals that lay eggs

8 blockbusters Ranbir Kapoor rejected

8 benefits of coconut flour 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Days after apologising for rape comment, Mansoor Ali Khan to now sue Trisha Krishnan for defamation, calls apology joke

Watch: Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas vibe to Diljit Dosanjh songs in Goa, netizens say 'welcome to India'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Experience ultimate relaxation with premium and stylish hanging swing chair: Grab best deals on Amazon

Transform your outdoor and indoor space with an amazing hanging swing chair available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 04:41 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Hanging swing chair is not just a piece of furniture, but a whole experience of comfort and relaxation.It adds a touch of style and charm to any space, whether it's your garden, patio, or even indoors and with so many different designs and materials available on Amazon you can find one that perfectly matches your taste and decor.

Bhairav Store Single Seater Swing Chair At Rs 9,699

  • Made with durable black-brown faux Ratan Wicker and a sturdy iron frame, this swing chair adds a fun lounge vibe to your outdoor space
  •  It's easy to care for, built to last, and designed for one person with a detachable setup for easy installation and disassembly
  • Whether you use it indoors or outdoors, it provides a sturdy and safe seating option. 

Buy Now on Amazon

ANAND INDIA GROUPS Hammock Hanging Jhula Single Seater At Rs 10,499

  • This hanging swing is beautifully handwoven and handcrafted with all-weather synthetic wicker and a powder-coated iron frame
  •  It adds a playful touch to your patio and can hold up to 110-130 kg in weight
  • It comes with a comfortable hammock chair featuring a cushion for added relaxation. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Rattan India Single Seater Swing Chair At Rs 10,999

  • It's made of all-weather synthetic wicker and has a powder-coated iron frame
  •  The swing can hold up to 110-130 kg in weight and has a heavy-duty antique bronze finish
  • With its handmade bohemian style, macrame net chair pattern, and tassels, it adds a unique touch to your place
  •  The Ratan Wicker and iron swing seater are protected with finishing to resist the sun's heat and rain. 

Buy Now on Amazon


ecofynd Premium Luxury Macrame Swing Hammock At Rs 5,199

  • This swing is made with premium quality materials, ensuring ultimate comfort and durability
  • Its stylish design with elegant macrame detailing adds sophistication to any space
  • The swing hammock measures 180cm in length, 76cm in width, and 25cm in height, with a weight of 5140gm
  • It has a weight capacity of 120kg, providing sturdy and secure seating. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'They will throw me in jail': Amitabh Bachchan’s lawyer calls actor’s farmland case 'political trap'

This actress was trolled for bold scenes in B-grade erotic film, later shocked all by giving highest-grossing Hindi film

Discover ultimate scalp massagers under Rs 300 on Amazon

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Rescuers make 8-metre progress through vertical drilling in last one and half hours

Who is VK Pandian, the ex-IAS officer who has joined BJD in presence of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE