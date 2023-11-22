Experience ultimate comfort with premium yoga mats on Amazon

Headlines

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Having your own mat allows you to practise yoga comfortably and conveniently. Check out the best deals on yoga mats with great offers and choose a mat that suits your preferences and needs. So go ahead and treat yourself to a new yoga mat with Amazon. 

WiseLife TRU Alignment Yoga Mat At Rs 1,262 

 

  • Get up to 42% off on this yoga mat 
  • It has double-sided non-slip surfaces and a diamond-cut texture for extra grip
  •  It's made with non-toxic and eco-friendly TPE material
  • It's durable, lightweight, sweat-resistant, and comes with a yoga mat carry bag
  • It's made in India. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Cockatoo Premium 6 MM TPE Non Slip, Unrolls Flat Always, Sweat Absorbent Yoga Mat At Rs 1,499

  • Get up to 40% off on this yoga mat 
  • It has a non-slip TPE top that provides unmatched grip, and the 100% thermoplastic elastomers base ensures that it doesn't slip, shift, or slide
  • The TPE base also offers perfect cushioning for a comfortable and stable practice
  • It's sweat absorbent too, with an open-celled top layer that absorbs sweat and maintains grip even during the sweatiest workouts and it's longer and wider than most standard mats, giving you ample room to stretch.

Buy Now on Amazon


SOLARA Premium Large Yoga Mats At Rs 1,649

 

  • Get up to 34% off on this yoga mat
  • The mat itself is made of high-quality TPE material, known for its flexibility, durability, and resistance to abrasion
  •  It's also eco-friendly and free from harmful chemicals, so you can practise with peace of mind
  • The double-sided anti-slip surface prevents any slipping, and the wavy bottom grips the floor firmly to keep you safe during your workouts
  • You can use it for Pilates, stretching, meditation, and other strengthening exercises.

Buy Now on Amazon


Boldfit Yoga Mat At Rs 1,499

  • It's 6mm thick, providing a cushioned support that helps protect your spine, hips, knees, and elbows on hard floors
  • The size is perfect for both men and women, catering to all shapes and sizes
  • The bag makes it easy to transport and store your mat, and it adds a stylish touch too
  • With its double-sided non-slip surfaces, you can confidently perform any move without worrying about slipping or injuries
  • The wavy bottom side ensures that the mat stays in place during your practice.

Buy Now on Amazon

