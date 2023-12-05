Headlines

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Lifestyle

Experience ultimate comfort with luxurious recliners on Amazon

Upgrade your seating experience and transform your living space with high quality recliners available on Amazon. Shop now.

Latest News

dna webt team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Recliners are such a fantastic addition to any home. Not only do they provide a cosy and comfortable spot to relax, but they also offer great support for your back and help relieve aches and pains and with so many stylish options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect recliner that matches your decor and personal style.

Sleepyhead RX6 - Single Seater Suede Fabric Recliner At Rs 16,998

 

  • The recliner features a solid wood frame, comes in a mocha brown colour, and has a contemporary style
  •  It is upholstered with 320 GSM polyester fabric, which is soft and comfortable and the recliner weighs 33 Kg and offers a medium firm comfort level. It also has three luxurious modes, allowing you to sit, lounge, or fully recline for ultimate relaxation
  • The recliner is built to last, with a solid wood frame that ensures durability and stability and the padded body provides a soft and inviting place to relax, and the striped quilted texture on the backrest and knee-rest adds an elegant touch to the design.

Buy Now on Amazon


Wakefit Recliner Chair At Rs 19,499

  • The recliner is made of termite-resistant neem wood and has a foam seat fill
  •  It has three reclining positions and a high tensile zig zag spring suspension system
  • The recliner mechanism is manual, and it has a user capacity of 165 kgs
  • The installation is DIY with basic assembly required and the recliner comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty.

Buy Now on Amazon


@home by Nilkamal Matt 1 Seater Fabric Manual Recliner with Cup Holder At Rs 17,999

  • It has a special feature of a cup holder and comes in a blue colour with a contemporary style and melamine finish
  •  The recliner comes with a 1-year warranty for manufacturing defects, and assembly services are DIY
  • It also has a wide armrest for added comfort and webbing on the back and seat for maximum comfort
  •  It is a 1-seater with 1 manual recliner.

Buy Now on Amazon

duroflex Avalon - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner At Rs 22,001

  • It has unique inbuilt mechanisms, including a 360-degree rotation and rocking chair motion functionality
  • The recliner offers great back support with premium fabric and high-quality polyester fibre
  • The armrest is extra cushioned for extended seating comfort and it's easy to set up yourself, and it comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects
  •  The recliner has been tested to meet European durability standards and has passed safety, strength, and durability tests.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

