Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Buy best drawing tablets on Amazon right now

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor's last five films

Winter superfoods for diabetes, weight loss

7 Bollywood actors who played deaf, mute characters on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Say goodbye to tailbone pains and upgrade your sitting experience with the durable and best range of seat cushions exclusively available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Seat cushions can really make a difference in terms of comfort and support, especially when you have to sit for long periods of time. Seat cushions help reduce pressure on the tailbone, back and legs, provide relief and promote better posture and they come in a variety of designs and materials, so you can find one to suit your style and preferences. . Whether you're using it in the office, in the car, or even at home, a good seat cushion can really enhance your seating experience. So go ahead and treat yourself to extra comfort with Amazon.

Frido Ultimate Coccyx Seat Cushion with Orthopedic Gel Memory Foam At Rs 1,698

  • This seat cushion sounds amazing! The orthopaedic design with ergonomic curves helps distribute pressure evenly, providing relief from coccyx pain, tailbone pain, sciatica pain, and muscular stress
  • The U-shaped cutout specifically targets tailbone pain by preventing compression, and the cushion cradles your bottom, reducing pain and fatigue in your lower back, hips, and sciatic nerve
  •  It dissipates heat effectively and has airflow vents to keep you feeling cooler, the optimised density ensures long-lasting comfort
  • Cleaning is a breeze too, with the easily removable and machine-washable cover. 

Buy Now on Amazon


FOVERA Orthopedic Memory Foam Coccyx Seat Cushion At Rs 1,249

  • The ergonomic design with a U-shaped cutout is specifically designed to suspend your coccyx (tailbone) and prevent compression
  • The cushion is made of premium memory foam that adapts to your body curves and relieves pressure throughout the day
  • The best part is that it stays in shape and doesn't flatten out, even after long hours of sitting
  • The breathable mesh cover allows air to flow through, keeping you cool and comfortable. 

Buy Now on Amazon


PARADIZ Orthopedic Memory Foam Coccyx Cushion At Rs 1,199

  •  It's the ultimate cushion for anyone dealing with tailbone discomfort, perfect for sitting in various situations
  • Made with premium memory foam, it offers excellent support and is ideal for those seeking relief from back pain
  • Whether you need a cushion for your car, office chair, wheelchair, or any other seat, this versatile cushion has got you covered
  •  It's designed to alleviate discomfort associated with coccydynia and provides targeted support. 

Buy Now on Amazon


ORTHICO Orthopedic Coccyx Cushion At Rs 1,399

  • Its unique U-shaped cutout design prevents compression of the tailbone, providing immediate relief and comfort
  •  It's perfect for anyone dealing with coccyx or tailbone pain and not only that, it also offers optimum support to your lower back and coccyx, reducing pressure and muscular stress during long periods of sitting
  • The cushion is made with cooling gel PU foam, so you can enjoy a comfortable and cool seating experience, even for extended hours. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

UPI limit: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay daily UPI transaction limit

This superstar married co-star while still married to first wife, had kids outside marriage, his own daughter hated him

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

Looking for beach wedding? Check these 5 locations for dreamy ceremony in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE