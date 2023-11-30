Headlines

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Best camera tripods to enhance your photography skills available on Amazon

US, UK, Australia seeking to reduce tensions with China?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

MEA makes big statement about Canada, says 'they have consistently given space to...'

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Top 9 countries with lowest crime rates

9 greenest countries in the world

8 high-fibre vegetable options

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Sam Bahadur first review out: Vicky Kaushal gives 'brilliantly detailed performance' in 'wonderfully directed' film

Prashanth Neel calls Prabhas' Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki 'unpleasant': 'Biggest fear we have...'

Yaatris movie review: Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa fail to save this snoozefest family drama stuck in 1970s

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Experience ultimate comfort and support with premium meditation chairs on Amazon

Enhance your meditation sessions with perfect selections of meditation chairs exclusively available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Meditation chairs can truly elevate your meditation experience and provide you with the comfort and support you need and having a dedicated chair just for meditation shows your commitment to your practice. It's like creating a special space for mindfulness and relaxation. Find the perfect meditation chair that suits your needs and preferences on Amazon. 

FOVERA Foldable Meditation Chair, Floor Chair At Rs 4,599

  •  This innovative chair is lightweight and easy to carry, making it perfect for prolonged meditation sessions and it  promotes a straight sitting posture and provides ultimate comfort for cross-legged sitting
  • The chair's stainless steel frame is not only durable but also corrosion-free, ensuring it will last for a long time
  • The seat of the chair is made with high-density pure foam, offering excellent support for your sit bones, thighs, hips, and feet and this dense yet soft foam provides a comfortable and pain-free sitting experience, preventing numbness in your feet and legs, even during long sessions of cross-legged sitting
  • To keep your spine aligned at a 90-degree angle and prevent back pain, the chair comes with a supportive backrest. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Friends of Meditation ® Vipassana Meditation Chair At Rs 3,699

  • This amazing meditation chair was created by Sw Dhyan Unmesh, a renowned Yoga and Meditation Facilitator
  • It features a specially designed back support that provides excellent lower back support in the sukhasana posture
  •  It's fully foldable and even comes with a convenient carry bag, making it super easy to transport wherever you go and the seat size is 20 x 18 x 3 inches, offering plenty of room for comfortable sitting. 

Buy Now on Amazon

MISSTA Meditation Chair At Rs 2,390

  • This folding meditation chair has dimensions of 70 cm in length, 46 cm in width, and 42 cm in height and the seat size of the folding chair is 20 x 18 inches
  • It comes delivered in a pre-assembled state, so you can start using it right away and the chair features a 3-inch, 40 density feather foam for ultimate comfort, and it even comes with a 7-year guarantee
  • This versatile chair can be used for various purposes like comfortable sitting while watching TV, reading books, painting, gaming, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

TipTop Relaxing Spiritual Meditation Chair At Rs 2,450

  • This meditation chair has a specially designed back support that provides excellent lower back support when sitting in the sukhasana posture
  • The chair features a 3-inch, 40 density feather foam cushion, ensuring optimal comfort during your meditation or relaxation sessions
  • It comes with a 7-year guarantee! Plus, it's lightweight with a gross weight of approximately 1.5 kg.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress dated India cricketer at peak of career, never got married, worked only in flop films, quit acting, now...

Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol reveals she rejected roles in these blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar

IND vs AUS: Australia stars head back home as India dominates, 6 changes in squad

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

Israel-Hamas war: Hamas releases 10 Israelis, 4 Thai hostages on sixth day of truce

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE