Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Experience spa-like pampering at home with hair steamers on Amazon

Amazon has brought an amazing range of hair steamers with great technology and functions. Check out the offers and get up to 50% off.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

Buying a hair steamer is such a fantastic idea! It's like having your own personal spa treatment right at home. With a hair steamer, you can effectively moisturise your skin, improve circulation, and even enjoy a relaxing and deep cleansing experience. It's so convenient to use and can provide amazing results for your hair and skin. You'll feel like a pampered queen every time you use it. Go ahead and treat yourself to that luxurious hair steamer with Amazon.

LABROS Professional Hair Steamer for Natural Black Hair At Rs 6,894

  • Get up to 47% off on this hair steamer 
  • By providing deep moisturization to your hair shafts, steaming keeps your hair hydrated and reduces breakage, it's like giving your hair a big drink of water
  • Not only that, steaming also strengthens your hair strands, promoting overall hair and scalp health
  • It improves blood circulation and helps the flow of natural oils, which is essential for healthy hair growth and it enhances moisture retention and elasticity, giving your curls that extra bounce and shine. 

GL ENTERPRISE Stand Hair Dryer Steamer At Rs 5,049

  • Get up to 50% off on this hair steamer 
  • The hot steam from the steamer is great for removing dandruff and dirt from your hair pores
  • It is designed with adjustable height and a 90-degree movable hood, you can easily adjust it to the angle and height that suits you best
  • This hair steamer comes with a stable base and five wheels for flexibility, it also has safety features like automatic shut-off in case of too much water or low water levels, ensuring your safety

StancyKing Hair Steamer Vapor Equipment At Rs 5,149 

  • Get up to 49% off on this hair steamer
  • You can set the timer for 0 to 60 minutes and adjust the temperature with high and low switches
  •  This hair steamer comes with a swivel rolling base, making it easy for users of different sizes to move it around
  • The hair steamer provides excellent air coverage for a smooth and even drying experience, it won't damage your hair, and it operates quietly so you can even read while drying your hair.

cotsoco Professional Steamer For Facial&Hair Steamer At Rs 5,798

  • Get up to 42% off on this hair steamer 
  •  It effectively moisturises your skin, boosts circulation, and even has a sterilising function
  • The ultra-fine mist opens up your pores, helping you remove dirt, oil, and grime from your skin
  • We provide an installation video to make setup a breeze, if you ever need any repairs or part replacements, we've got you covered too. 

