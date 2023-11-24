Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

Lifestyle

Experience restful sleep with premium wedge pillows on Amazon

Say goodbye to discomfort and promote better sleep position with an amazing selection of wedge pillows exclusively available on Amazon.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

Wedge pillows can really transform your sleep experience and provide you with the comfort and support you need and it's great for relieving various sleep issues like neck and back pain, acid reflux, and snoring. You'll wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day. So go ahead and treat yourself to that amazing wedge pillow with Amazon. 

METRON Large Size Gel Memory Foam Multi Purpose Soft Bed Wedge Pillow At Rs 3,586

  •  It provides optimal support and elevation to help you sleep comfortably and reduce issues like acid reflux, heartburn, and snoring
  • It has multi-purpose uses, serving as a back support sit-up pillow, a laptop support pillow, and even reducing strain on your eyes and neck
  •  It can help reduce varicose leg pains by elevating your legs and improving blood flow and the pillow is made from soft and pressure-sensitive Gel Pure Memory foam, ensuring comfort and reducing strain on your body. 

The White Willow Orthopaedic Soft Bed Wedge At Rs 1,949

  • It provides uniform elevation, thanks to its gradual incline, which helps alleviate muscle aches, reduces pressure, and improves blood circulation
  • The memory foam in the pillow offers specialised comfort by moulding to your body shape and relieving pressure from joints, muscles, neck, and spine. It's perfect for sitting, sleeping, resting, or relaxing
  • Not only that, but the wedge pillow also prevents acid reflux, snoring, and back pain, making it ideal for expectant mothers and those recovering from surgery
  • It comes with a hypoallergenic, antimicrobial outer cover that is safe and easy to use, along with a limited one-year warranty. 

The Hue Cottage Memory Foam Orthopedic Wedge Seat Cushion At Rs 1,499

  • This seat wedge has an ergonomic design that helps correct posture and relieve pressure on the tailbone, back, legs, and more
  • It fills the gap between the top and bottom seat, raising the lower back for better contact and reducing discomfort
  • It's exclusive to Bad Backs and encourages proper pelvic tilt position, maintaining your lumbar curve while sitting
  • This firm wedge holds you in the correct position for optimal support and it's also great for maternity, providing proper spinal alignment and alleviating back pain. 

PumPum Orthopaedic Pu Foam Wedge Pillow At Rs 1,899

  • This wedge pillow is made with high-density PU foam, known for its therapeutic qualities and comfortable support
  • It moulds to the contours of your shoulders, neck, and head, providing a restful sleep and it promotes a better sleep position by supporting your upper back and shoulders, helping with neck and back pain, acid reflux, snoring, allergies, and breathing issues
  • The ergonomically shaped pillow improves sleep posture, preventing orthopaedic health issues. 

