The unrivaled luxury villa brand, StayVista, offers a handpicked collection of over 850+ modern villas and vacation homes across 75+ breathtaking destinations in India. Recently, we had the pleasure of being hosted at the magnificent “Grey Mosaics,” a stunning property located just an hour away from Mumbai in the serene area of Vasai.

A Quick Escape from the Hustle and Bustle

Grey Mosaics is the perfect destination for a rejuvenating staycation. Its expansive 40,000 sq. ft. verdant lawn provides an ideal backdrop for hosting any event you can imagine. Guests can take peaceful strolls through the lush surroundings and embrace the natural beauty of the area.

Unparalleled Amenities and Spacious Accommodations

Grey Mosaics boasts an impressive array of amenities and spacious rooms that cater to every whim and desire. Enjoy a variety of indoor games, including football, carrom, and pool, while cozy gazebos offer intimate moments amidst nature. An amphitheater is ready for entertainment, and a private TV room provides a perfect setting for relaxation. The pool deck invites you to bask in sun-soaked leisure moments of indulgent serenity. Each facility adds a layer of opulence to your stay, complemented by the misty breezes and stunning outdoor views. With ample beaches, water parks, and forts nearby, there’s no shortage of activities to enjoy.

The villa is spacious and meticulously maintained, delivering top-notch service. With its exquisite living areas, five spacious bedrooms, and numerous sit-outs, Grey Mosaics comfortably accommodates groups of up to 25 people.

Exceptional Hospitality

One of the most remarkable aspects of the Grey Mosaics experience is its outstanding hospitality, exemplified by the dedicated StayVista staff. They ensure that every need is met with the utmost care and attention to detail, all delivered with a gracious smile. Impeccable cleanliness and a thoughtful provision of amenities contribute to your comfort and satisfaction, ensuring a seamless retreat from the outside world.

Thanks to the memorable experience at Grey Mosaics in Vasai, we returned to our daily routines rejuvenated and inspired. We are convinced that short trips and weekend getaways are a fantastic way to recharge and come back stronger.

When you think of sun-kissed living spaces and exceptional service, look no further than StayVista’s premium villas across the country.

