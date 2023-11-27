Headlines

Delhi air quality closer to 'severe' category, likely to improve in 2-3 days

Keep your documents safe and accessible with amazing file folders on Amazon

Lifestyle

Experience joy of effortless cooking with premium fry pans on Amazon

Say goodbye to sticky messes and check the best selections of fry pans only on Amazon. Explore the offers now.

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Having a good fry pan can make a world of difference in your cooking adventures. From perfectly seared steaks to delicious stir-fries, the possibilities are endless! Plus, with the right fry pan, you'll be able to achieve even heat distribution and a nonstick surface for easy cooking and cleaning. So go ahead and treat yourself to a fantastic fry pan with Amazon. 

  • This Duralife Die-cast Fry Pan is not only stylish but also adds elegance to your kitchen with its ivory colour and wood-finish soft-touch handle
  •  It's perfect for healthy cooking too, thanks to its DURAMAX Japanese non-stick coating that requires minimal oil and is free from PFOA
  •  It's highly durable and retains its shape even after prolonged use and you can cook a variety of dishes with it, and it's energy-efficient too.

  • This fry pan is awesome because it has a PFOA-free non-stick coating that's locked into tough hard-anodized aluminium
  • That means it's super durable and will last you a long time and it's designed with a heavy gauge and a good balance, making cooking easy and giving you delicious results
  • The plastic handle stays cool and comfortable, and it even comes with a glass lid and it's suitable for use on various stovetops like gas, kerosene, electric, ceramic, and halogen.

  • This fry pan is made of non-stick aluminium and has a size of 240mm, with a capacity of 1.7 litres
  • It has an induction base and a base thickness of 2.8mm
  • The package includes one fry pan in a sleek black colour
  • It also comes with a 2-year warranty that covers manufacturing defects.

  • This fry pan is amazing because it's made with imported granite firm nonstick material
  • Food slides off effortlessly, making cooking and cleaning a breeze! It's also a healthy choice since it's PFOA-free and meets EU standards
  • You can cook with less fat and oil, which is great for your well-being
  •  The pan is tough and durable with its 4mm thickness and 5-ply robust granite material, so it's scratch-resistant. 

