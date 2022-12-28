Expect these makeup trends everywhere in 2023

Representational image

The year 2023 is just next-door, and makeup lovers are pretty excited about the beauty trends that the next year holds for them. Will there be a new trend, which they will be able to follow? Are you looking for makeup trends like everyone else, you are at the right place.

From double-winged liner to purple blush, as well as popsicle lips, you've had it all in 2022. From dolphin skin to donut lips, you've tried it all, and now it's time to try a new makeup trend to usher in the new year.

Wet makeup look- Wet makeup look You must have tried your look with wet hair, but now instead go for wet-look makeup. Serum-based and liquid highlighters with a luminous finish will be your perfect support.

Coloured Lead- You will not be able to stay away from pastels, corals, greens or sky blues in 2023 as the time to stay away from these colours is going away. Take advantage of all the colours in your eyeshadow palette. After all, the future is always bright.

Face ornamentation- 2023 is gently calling you for backup boldness. This will really trend. All you need is ready for face ornamentation with flat-supported pearls, loose shiny glue, and a placement device for the magic.

Disco Brows- Glitter brows have pretty much-poked fun at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023, so just make this your 2023 makeup statement. Before heading to your next party, don't forget to add some sparkle to your brows.

Lip oil- Nutrition balms and high-impact lip gloss will fade in 2023 because plumping oils are the newest must-have for your lips. And this is also becoming the new makeup trend of 2023 for Lips.