Exercising per week for THIS long could help extend your life: Here's what expert says

Daily exercise is a necessity for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The benefits of exercise for health and longevity are numerous. Consistent exercise is good for you, according to a study published in the scientific journal of the American Heart Association.

According to a study of 116,221 adults, those who engaged in more physical exercise than the recommended amount of moderate-to-intense exercise had a decreased risk of early death.

The study notes that according to the current physical activity recommendations from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, adults should engage in 150 to 300 minutes of moderate exercise, 75 to 150 minutes of intense exercise, or "a combination of both" each week.

In this study, walking, weightlifting, and engaging in lower-intensity exercise were all considered to be moderate physical activity. Running, biking, and swimming were listed as examples of intense physical activity. Over the course of 30 years, study participants self-reported their free time physical activity (i.e., no physical exercise at work or elsewhere) using questionnaires.

The study went on to say that people who exercised two to four times more than the recommended amount had a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease as well as from other causes. The study found that people who exercised for between 300 and 599 minutes each week, or two to four times the amount recommended for moderate physical activity, benefited the most.

The study found that mortality rates for participants were "26% to 31% lower all-cause mortality, 28% to 38% lower [cardiovascular] mortality, and 25% to 27% lower non-[cardiovascular] mortality." According to the study, those who exercised for two to four times as long (about 150 to 299 minutes per week) as recommended had "21% to 23% lower all-cause mortality, 27% to 33% lower [cardiovascular] mortality, and 19% lower non-[cardiovascular] mortality."

These figures are compared to the amount of weekly physical activity indicated by those who reported none (or practically none). While sticking to a weekly exercise routine is undoubtedly beneficial, it should be noted that there is some scope for error because study participants reported their own physical activity. The findings also suggest a correlation between increased activity and a decreased risk of premature death.

How can you lead a healthy life?

If you want to try more vigorous physical activities like cycling or jogging for the first time, make sure to start out slowly. To ensure that your body is prepared for intense exercise, prep work is necessary. Dr. Elizabeth C. Gardner, associate professor of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine at Yale Medicine, gave some tips.

Make sure you're well-hydrated, eat something to keep you going during the workout, and activate the muscles that you will be using in your specific sport.

You can imitate the movements of the workout you will be performing throughout your warm-up. For instance, stretching your arm before a game of tennis or doing high-knees before a run. In order to make sure that your muscles and joints are prepared for the workout.

According to Gardner, strength training should be done in addition to moderate intensity exercise, and two times a week is typically advised. She said that doing so promotes muscle growth, bone health, and balance.