Excessive gas and indigestion? 10 Tips to deal with gastric problem during Monsoons

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 12:13 PM IST
Numerous digestive problems that come with monsoon season can lower your mood. Increased humidity, contaminated water, and unclean food handling practises can cause indigestion, bloating, and stomach infections, among other digestive problems.
However, due to bad diets and lifestyle choices, we experience acidity problems. However, taking medication on a regular basis will not solve the issue. Some lifestyle changes are also necessary for getting rid of acidity.
Eating carefully and at the right times is essential for maintaining bodily fluids. Acidity arises from skipping breakfast and having a lot of food cravings. Breakfast is the best way to start the day because it helps to prevent indigestion. As a result, you grow healthier.
10 Tips to deal with Gastric problem during Monsoons
- Avoid drinking from unreliable sources and stick to clean water.
- Regularly wash your hands with soap and water, especially before eating or cooking. This aids in reducing the spread of bacteria and germs that can result in stomach problems.
- Mix one teaspoon carom seeds powder and one teaspoon dry ginger powder. Add a pinch of black salt to it. Taking one spoon of this mixture with a cup of warm water provides relief in acidity, flatulence, colic, indigestion and loose motions.
- Celery seeds are good for the stomach. A mixture of carom seeds, dry ginger and black salt gives relief in gas, flatulence and indigestion.
- Celery is a natural home remedy to get relief from stomach acidity. Soak 3 spoons of carom seeds in lemon juice. Dry it and mix black salt in it. To avoid the problem of gas, eat one teaspoon of the mixture twice a day.
- Taking a spoonful of carom seeds with a little black salt gets rid of gas or gastritis. Ajwain seeds are rich in thymol which helps in secreting gastric juice. This helps in digestion.
- Boil 3 to 4 spoons of carom seeds in half a liter of water. Keep boiling it till it reduces to half. Filter the mixture and drink the water. It is beneficial in the problem of gastritis.
- In case of acidity, flatulence and dyspepsia, it is advised to take one spoon of carom seeds with lukewarm water for 7 to 10 days. Ajwain seeds act as antacids.
- Ajwain is rich in anti-acidic properties. For this, boil ajwain in water. Filter the mixture and drink it to reduce acidity and indigestion. Consuming a mixture of ajwain, cumin and ginger powder can also cure the problem of acid reflux.
- Eat food that has just been made and has been heated to a high temperature. Avoid eating street food since it might have been exposed to unsanitary conditions.