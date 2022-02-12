Everything you need to know about SoHo, India's first ad-free social ecosystem

SoHo, a next-gen social ecosystem, is ready to take the social media scene by storm. The immediate response has been overwhelming, with the app already securing a waitlist of 200,000 individuals in three months.

The platform provides members with a unique yet luxurious experience, integrating social media, dating, charity, creator monetization, challenge badges, and privacy with other prominent features such as posts, stories, live streaming, chats, and groups.

Saturation is a prominent issue on sites like Instagram and Facebook, and users are tired of being bombarded with repetitive advertisements after every third post. With SoHo, members get exactly what they’ve been promised: A private, ad-free experience at no extra cost.

Chats in SoHo are also end-to-end encrypted, providing individuals with a secure medium for communication.

The app flawlessly combines an exclusive social media and dating experience. Members can meet potential matches based on mutual friends, groups, and creators. Moreover, private dating rooms are available for influencers with large-scale followings to meet and match with other influencers.

Users can create standard single and group chats to share messages, gifs, images, and videos. Dating chats are integrated into the core chat screen to increase responsiveness.

With SoHo’s Creator Monetization feature, deserving influencers can maximize their earnings by combining sponsored posts with custom subscription tiers, gifts, and awards earnings, as well as track their growth via detailed analytics consolidated by the platform.

While the app’s primary initiative includes offering an ad-free private alternative to existing platforms, the secondary initiative involves generating a culture of giving and maximizing the number of cash donations to charities.

Members can create ‘Charity Posts’ that highlight a native donate button to support partner charities. By enabling the Heart of Gold feature, creators agree to donate 10% of all incoming revenue to a charity of their choice.

Plus, individuals are allowed to purchase special awards for their favourite creators. For example, the Golden Frame Award adds a unique Gold Frame around image posts.

In addition to the features mentioned above, SoHo has designed a range of member-based ‘Challenge Badges’, which reward users for achieving certain milestones within the app. Badges are a quirky way for individuals to highlight their personalities, give the platform extremely valuable inputs to generate high-quality dating matches, and recreate a real-world friends-of-friends paradigm to meet new people.

With its futuristic features, the app perfectly illustrates what today’s demographic wants and needs.

So, were you lucky enough to get on the waitlist?

To know more visit www.socialhome.club