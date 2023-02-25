Ever tasted veg anda curry? Try this recipe to make this without eggs

Representational image

Be it Sunday or Monday, eat eggs every day, you all must have heard the proverb. Egg curry is a very unique recipe for non-vegetarians, which is made from chicken eggs, but if you want, you can make it in a vegetarian way with the help of paneer. Veg egg curry is made just like non-veg curry and tastes great. One side is another form of Malai Kofta.

Today we will tell you a slightly different way of making veg egg curry, so that you can make and enjoy it for dinner.

Today we will make egg curry, in which even 1% of eggs will not be used and will be full of protein. So you must be thinking. How to make egg curry without eggs. So of course you can make it which is pure veg. We will make this egg curry with potatoes and paneer, that too in egg curry style. Let's know about egg veg curry-

Ingredients - Potatoes four-six and mix it with paneer, add neer two onions, ginger and garlic paste two spoons, tomato puree, cashew paste two spoons, garam masala two spoons, cumin, two red chilies, green chili paste, turmeric half teaspoon, edible yellow Color powder, khoya, coriander leaves, oil for frying and salt as per taste.

Method- First boil the potatoes. During this, keep in mind that there is not much water in the cooker. Potatoes should be hard boiled. Mash it well after boiling.

Now add yellow color powder to the khoya. Make balls of mashed potatoes [like eggs] and stuff khoya in it. Add oil to the pan. After the oil is hot, add cumin and red chillies to it.

Fry the chopped onion in it till it turns brown. Then add tomato puree, garam masala, turmeric, garlic ginger paste, green chili paste and fry till it leaves the oil.

Now take another pan and heat oil in it. Shallow fry the balls. Meanwhile, be careful that the potatoes do not get scattered. Take it out after roasting.

Meanwhile, in another pan add cashew paste. Pour water with salt and let it boil. When it comes to a boil, add potatoes to it as well. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot