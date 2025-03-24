What sets Eugenix Hair Sciences apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence, making it one of the very few clinics exclusively dedicated to hair restoration.

Delhi, India – The global hair transplant industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with the market expected to reach USD 141.88 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.2% from 2018 to 2032. This surge is driven by increasing awareness, technological advancements, and rising demand for cosmetic procedures from high-profile individuals, including celebrities and athletes.

In India, the hair transplant sector is witnessing a significant expansion, with Eugenix Hair Sciences at the forefront of this transformation. Founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, Eugenix has built a strong reputation, having performed over 16,000 hair transplant procedures, including more than 1,800 cases of Grade 6/7 baldness. Their unmatched success rate has established Eugenix as a go-to destination for individuals seeking reliable and natural-looking hair restoration solutions.

Dr. Sethi and Dr. Bansal are pioneers in the field of hair restoration, having developed the Direct Hair Transplant (DHT) technique, which has set new standards in the industry. Their innovation has garnered attention from a wide range of clients, including Bollywood actors, cricketers, and corporate leaders. Notable figures who have undergone hair restoration at Eugenix include Bollywood actor Boney Kapoor, cricketers Mohammed Shami, Ravi Shastri, and Mohammed Azharuddin, as well as singer Anup Jalota.

What sets Eugenix Hair Sciences apart is its unwavering commitment to excellence, making it one of the very few clinics exclusively dedicated to hair restoration. This singular focus ensures an unrivalled level of expertise, precision, and patient care. As a trusted destination for global clientele, including international patients, A-list celebrities, and celebrated athletes, Eugenix has raised the bar in the industry. With world-class facilities, cutting-edge procedures, and a bespoke approach to patient care, Eugenix remains the top choice for discerning individuals seeking flawless hair restoration.

The increasing prevalence of hair loss, combined with rising disposable incomes and a growing emphasis on personal appearance, has contributed to the industry's expansion. In India alone, around 350,000 hair transplants are performed annually, with the market valued at USD 195.25 million in 2022 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.12% by 2029. Modern hair transplant techniques, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), which offers minimally invasive procedures and natural-looking results, have become increasingly popular, further driving the market’s growth.

Eugenix's commitment to excellence and innovation has solidified its position as a leader in the global hair transplant industry. The clinic’s focus on personalized care, advanced techniques, and optimal outcomes continues to set industry standards both in India and abroad. For more information about Eugenix Hair Sciences and their services, please visit www.eugenixhairsciences.com

About Eugenix Hair Sciences Eugenix Hair Sciences, co-founded by Dr. Pradeep Sethi and Dr. Arika Bansal, is one of India’s leading hair restoration clinics. The clinic specializes in advanced hair transplant techniques, offering personalized solutions for clients seeking natural and effective hair restoration. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, Eugenix has transformed the lives of thousands, helping them regain their confidence and improve their quality of life.

Contact Information: Email: info@eugenixhairsciences.com

Phone: +91 88264 71111

Website: www.eugenixhairsciences.com