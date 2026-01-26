EU President Ursula von der Leyen shines in fusion brocade outfit at 77th Republic Day parade

Ursula von der Leyen's attire at the Republic Day parade was a masterclass in Indo-European fusion. She wore a sophisticated, high-collared jacket featuring a rich brocade of metallic gold over maroon, crafted from Benarasi silk, a fabric synonymous with Indian heritage.

The 77th Republic Day celebrations in India were marked by the presence of two esteemed European leaders, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council António Luís Santos da Costa. The duo was on a state visit to India from January 25 to 27, and on January 26, they joined President Droupadi Murmu on Kartavya Path to witness the grand parade.

Ursula von der Leyen's attire at the Republic Day parade was a masterclass in Indo-European fusion. She wore a sophisticated, high-collared jacket featuring a rich brocade of metallic gold over maroon, crafted from Benarasi silk, a fabric synonymous with Indian heritage. The intricate Zari work on the jacket was the star of the ensemble, showcasing Indian floral motifs set in a dense, regal texture. Paired with white trousers and minimalist gold accessories, von der Leyen's outfit was a testament to the country's rich cultural heritage.

European union contingent adds diplomatic significance

The presence of the European Union (EU) contingent in the Republic Day parade added diplomatic significance to this year's celebration. Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt led the EU military representation on board a ceremonial Gypsy, acting on behalf of the Director General of the European Union Military Staff, Michiel van der Laan. The EU contingent's participation in the parade highlighted the strong ties between India and the European Union.

Leaders witness grand parade

Von der Leyen and Santos da Costa joined President Murmu to witness the grand parade, which showcased India's military prowess, cultural diversity, and rich heritage. The parade featured various tableaux, including one depicting India's vibrant cultural tapestry, and a flypast by the Indian Air Force's Rafale jets in the Vajraang formation. The presence of the European leaders added to the grandeur of the celebrations, highlighting the strong partnership between India and the European Union.