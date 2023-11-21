Headlines

Enjoy crispy and golden waffles every time with premium waffle makers on Amazon

Get delicious homemade waffles in a minute with the best waffle makers exclusively available on Amazon. Check out the incredible range of waffle makers and unlock the great deals. Get up to 30% off.

Nov 21, 2023

Having a good waffle maker is like having a little taste of heaven right in your own kitchen. Plus, you can get creative with toppings like fresh fruits, syrup, or even a dollop of whipped cream. Once you start making waffles at home, you'll never want to go back to store-bought ones. 

Borosil Jumbo Waffle Maker At Rs 3,489

  • Get up to 30% off on this waffle maker
  • It has a high power of 1100W, which means faster heating and quicker waffle making
  • The heating plate opens up to 105°, making it super easy to access and flip your waffles
  • With automatic temperature control, you don't have to worry about overcooking and it has cool touch handles for safety, anti-skid legs for stability, and a stainless steel finish for a sleek look
  • The long power cord and cord wrap make storage and usage convenient.

Buy Now on Amazon


Primalite Multi Mini-HEART Waffle Maker At Rs 2,099

  • Get up to 30% off on this waffle maker
  • It can make up to five adorable heart-shaped waffles in no time and the non-stick cooking plates ensure that your waffles come out easily
  • It's super easy to use too - just plug it in, wait for the indicator light to let you know it's preheated, and start making delicious waffles
  • The compact and portable design won't take up much counter space, and its sleek style will complement any kitchen decor

Buy Now on Amazon


Wonderchef 1000 Watt Belgian Waffle Maker At Rs 3,999

  • It's designed to make Belgian waffles right in the comfort of your own home
  • With its easy-to-handle rotary feature, you can achieve even and uniform baking on both the top and bottom
  • The adjustable browning control lets you customise the level of crispiness to your liking, the non-stick plates ensure that your waffles come out effortlessly, and the removable drip tray makes cleanup a breeze
  • With its sleek stainless steel design, it'll look great on your countertop too. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Usha 750 W ST4272 SSW Non-Stick Food Grade Material Waffle Maker At Rs 1,515

  • It has a power of 750W, which means it can make some delicious waffles in no time and it has a plastic cool touch body, so you don't have to worry about burning yourself while using it
  • It can make 2 slices of waffles at a time, and the non-stick plates are made of food-grade material, making it super easy to clean up
  • It even has power and ready indicators, so you'll know exactly when your waffles are good to go. 

Buy Now on Amazon

