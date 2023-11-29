Enhance your study area with stylish and premium study tables from Amazon

Headlines

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Rahul Dravid retained as head coach of Team India

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Not Shahid Kapoor, this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's first choice for Kabir Singh, he rejected because....

Rohit Bal: Meet fashion designer from J&K, who is in critical condition at Gurugram hospital

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

9 habits of highly mentally alert people

This country has no Muslims

8 flowers that may improve mental health 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

12th Fail continues to impress audiences, Vikrant Massey-starrer crosses Rs 50 crore mark

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Longest Bollywood film ever made was 4 hours long, had 33 heroes, but was a massive flop, ended careers of a dozen stars

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Enhance your study area with stylish and premium study tables from Amazon

Explore the versatile selection of study tables with great looks and durability available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A good study table is going to make a world of difference in your study routine. Having a dedicated space to work and organise your materials will help you stay focused and productive and with all the different options available on Amazon, you can find a study table that perfectly suits your needs and style.

Lukzer Engineered Wood Computer Desk with One Tier Shelves Laptop Study Table At Rs 2,590

  • It does require a bit of DIY installation, that means you'll need to personally handle the installation or find a carpenter to help you out
  • But don't worry, the table comes with all the necessary hardware and a detailed installation guide to make the process as smooth as possible
  •  You'll have everything you need to set it up just the way you want it.

Buy Now on Amazon

PAZANO Table Study Computer Office Table At Rs 3,449

  • This study table is awesome! It has a spacious panel size of 90x60cm, which means you'll have plenty of room for work and study
  • The desk is designed with your comfort in mind. It's ergonomically designed with a height of 75cm, so you can rest your arms comfortably on the desk without feeling tired, even during those long study or work sessions
  •  It has three layers: a smooth and easy-to-clean layer, an anti-scratch layer, and a thermal insulation layer. 

Buy Now on Amazon

La Henk Multipurpose Finish Office Table for Office Work Study Table At Rs 2,999

  • The material is not only anti-scratch and waterproof, but also super easy to clean
  •  It meets the EPA and CARB safe air standard, so it's safe for both adults and toddlers
  • This desk can handle a weight capacity of up to 176 lbs, which is pretty impressive
  •  The spacious tabletop gives you plenty of room to fit your PC, laptop, coffee cup, mini plant, keyboard, and more.

Buy Now on Amazon

Burlyworth Lexus Engineered Wood Study Table At Rs 3,414

  • It's designed with your sitting comfort in mind, so your chair can fit perfectly and you can enjoy comfort with free leg movements
  • It has storage rack shelves for your books and accessories, and an anti-slip PVC buffer in the base to prevent scratches
  • And don't worry about any manufacturing defects, because this table comes with a 3-year warranty. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi-NCR: Air quality improves to 'poor' category; check latest weather forecast of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Make your eyes dazzle with premium eyeshadow palettes on Amazon under Rs 300

Pat Cummins reveals moment during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final that he will think of on 'deathbed'

'We will tell Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi how politics...': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ahead of Telangana polls

Technologist's innovation can change smartphone industry

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE