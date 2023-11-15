Headlines

Enhance your home decor with these amazing wall painting under Rs 3,000 on Amazon

BTS ARMY can now buy BTS merchandise on Amazon, shop now

Best deals on wall mirror, get up to 68% off

Buy high-quality anime figures under 1,000 only on Amazon

Massive fire breaks out in two coaches of New Delhi-Darbhanga Express near UP's Etawah, no injuries reported

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Enhance your home decor with these amazing wall painting under Rs 3,000 on Amazon

BTS ARMY can now buy BTS merchandise on Amazon, shop now

Best deals on wall mirror, get up to 68% off

Benefits of eating elaichi in empty stomach

7 food items to avoid if you are diabetic

Indian batters with most sixes in World Cup innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Kiara Advani, David Beckham give standing ovation to Virat Kohli at Ind vs NZ World Cup match; photos, videos go viral

Tiger 3 actress Simran took notes from these real life politicians to play Pakistan PM in Salman Khan-starrer

Mahesh Thakur reveals why he agreed to do Aangan, talks about sharing screen space with three girls | Exclusive

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Enhance your home decor with these amazing wall painting under Rs 3,000 on Amazon

Explore the great deals on wall painting and level up the beauty of you home with Amazon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Wall painting has the power to completely change the look and feel of a room. Whether you choose a vibrant and colorful piece or a more subtle and sober one, wall paintings add a touch of personality and style to any space. Check out the best range of wall paintings on Amazon that will definitely match the style of your space.

KYARA ARTS Multiple Frames, Beautiful River View Nature Wall Painting At Rs 2,099

  • This wall painting is truly remarkable! It features high-definition textured surface modern printing artwork printed on high-quality vinyl
  •  It's not only a perfect gift for your relatives and friends but also a stunning addition to any home decor
  •  The framed art prints are ready to hang, thanks to the hanging clips provided on the backside of every panel. And if you need to align the frames, the package even includes double tapes for that purpose, the lamination adds a slight sparkle touch with a matte and textured finish, making it easy to clean with just a wipe of a wet cloth
  • Each frame measures approximately 24cm x 76cm, with a total painting size of about 130cm x 76cm.

Buy Now on Amazon

Inephos Vinyl Abstract Painting, Multicolour, Standard At Rs 1,999

  • It's made with splash-resistant materials, making it easy to clean and ensuring its durability, the stylish scratch-resistant frames not only protect the painting but also add a touch of elegance to your space
  • Measuring 50 inches wide and 30 inches tall, including the gaps between frames, it's the perfect size to make a statement in your living room, bedroom, office, or hotel and the multiple frames create a visually appealing display that brings life to your walls
  • Expertly placed on a 6mm thick Wooden MDF and heat-treated, this painting is built to last
  • The matte lamination adds a luxurious touch, giving it a sleek and sophisticated look. 

Buy Now on Amazon

DEKORSTATION Colorful Birds on Stick Blooming Tree with Flower Floating Frame Canvas Wall Painting At Rs 2,999

  • This wall painting is absolutely stunning! It's printed on high-quality canvas, showcasing vibrant colours and intricate details that bring any room to life
  •  The canvas material adds a touch of texture, giving the artwork depth and a museum-quality feel
  • Whether you want to adorn your bedroom, living room, or any space with a romantic touch, this canvas print with frame is the perfect choice
  • It's also a cherished gift for art lovers and those who appreciate heartfelt emotions. 

Buy Now on Amazon

NexHome Multicolor Golden Desire Acrylic Wall Art Painting At Rs 1,499

 

  •  With its vibrant multicolor design and a size of 17x11.5 inches, it's sure to make a statement in any room
  •  These wall art prints come in a variety of themes and sizes, allowing you to choose the perfect one for your aesthetic taste 
  • They are perfect for decorating your living room, bedroom, kitchen, office, hotel, dining room, bathroom, or bar , they also make fantastic gifts for occasions like Diwali, New Year, and Christmas. Please note that the product colour may slightly vary due to lighting or screen settings.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Visionary in the field of Automobiles and Automation: Sanath Jagaval

US, UK imposes 3rd round of sanctions on individuals, entities supporting Hamas

Raymond Chairman Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi after 32 years of marriage

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue operations to save 40 trapped workers continue for third day

India, US sign MoU to connect and enhance innovation in startups working in critical and emerging tech in both countries

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE