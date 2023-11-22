Headlines

Lifestyle

Enhance your dining space with elegant and stylish dining mats on Amazon

Make your every meal special with these beautiful dining mats exclusively available on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

They not only protect your table from spills and scratches but also add a touch of elegance to your dining space and they're super easy to clean, which makes your life a lot easier. With so many options available on Amazon, you can find the perfect dining mats that suit your style and preferences. Go ahead and make your dining area look fabulous. 

HOKIPO Shining Dining Placemats Set of 6 Washable Dinner Mats At Rs 944

  • These HOKIPO Shiny Placemats are the perfect addition to your dinnerware collection
  • Made from premium PVC, they feature beautiful design patterns that add a touch of elegance to your dining table
  • Cleaning them is a breeze - simply wipe them with a damp cloth or rinse them under the tap
  • With a set of 6 placemats measuring 45x30 cm each, they're a stylish and practical choice for your home decor.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Agee Home Decor® PVC Golden Round Placemats Pressed Vinyl Metallic placemats for Dining Table At Rs 798

  • These metallic placemats from Agee Home Decor are super durable and easy to clean with a damp cloth
  • Made from 100% super soft vinyl, they add a stylish touch to your dining table
  • With a size of 14.5" inches round, they're perfect for any occasion
  • Whether it's for your home, dorm, restaurant, kitchen, hotel, or business office, these placemats will elevate your decor and enhance your quality of life. 

Buy Now on Amazon

LaVichitra PVC Decorative Golden Leaves Design Table Placemats and Runner Combo for Dining Table At Rs 999

  • The elegant pattern adds a touch of sophistication and natural beauty to your dining space
  • Made from high-quality PVC, they're durable and resistant to everyday wear and tear, they're super easy to clean with just a damp cloth
  • With heat resistance and a complete set of 6 placemats and 1 runner, they're perfect for any occasion, whether it's a formal dinner or a casual gathering. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 


HOKIPO PVC Dining Table Mat 4 Pieces with Runner At Rs 799

  •  Made with a blend of 70% PVC and 30% Polyester, they are of high quality
  • Cleaning them is a breeze - just wash them with tap water or give them a quick wipe with a sponge
  • The mats measure 30x45 cm and the runner measures 30 x 135 cm, making them a perfect fit for your dining table
  • The package includes 4 placemats and 1 dining table runner.

Buy Now on Amazon

