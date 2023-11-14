Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Enhance your comfort level with these premium neck pillows

Grab the amazing deal on neck pillow only on Amazon and get up to 86% off

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:03 PM IST

Having a neck pillow is like having a little slice of relaxation wherever you go. And, with the adjustable drawstrings and ergonomic design. Check out the awesome range of neck pillows on Amazon and get up to 86% off.  It's truly a game-changer for your travel comfort. Explore the deal now. 

ADOFYS Memory Foam Travel Neck Support Rest Pillow Eye Mask, Noise Isolating Ear Plugs Portable Combo At Rs 799

  • Get flat 68% off on this combo
  • It's made of 100% pure memory foam, so no matter how you rest your neck, it ensures the most comfortable position
  • The ergonomic design provides great support, so your neck never feels like it's lacking anything and it comes in a 3-in-1 combo with an eye mask and noise isolating ear plugs
  • The luxury cover is breathable and feels so soft against the skin. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Amazon Brand - Solimo Memory Foam Neck Pillow At Rs 789

  • Get 44% off on this neck pillow
  • It has a conventional U-shaped design that offers the perfect comfort and support for your neck
  • The premium quality memory foam adapts to any posture while you're sleeping, so you'll always be comfy
  • The inner and outer covers are made of 100% polyester knitted material, and the outer cover is breathable, removable, and machine washable
  • It's super convenient! Plus, this neck pillow is free from harmful chemicals and has passed 22 quality tests, including foam firmness and recovery.

Buy Now on Amazon

Travel Pillow, Best Memory Foam Neck Pillow At Rs 849

  •  Get flat 86% off on this neck pillow
  • The pillowcase is made of super soft silver fox texture plush velour, which is incredibly soft and gentle on your skin and it won't pill or fade, so it'll stay looking great for a long time
  • The pillow cover features an easy-to-use zipper, making it super easy to clean and the memory foam used in this pillow is of high quality, making it luxurious and breathable
  • The ergonomic design of this pillow is fantastic for protecting your cervical spine and the rear hump shape keeps your cervical spine in place, preventing your head from slipping to the side.

Buy Now on Amazon

Billebon Premium Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow Combo with Soft Eye Mask, Carry Bag and Ear Plugs At Rs 749

  •  They're made with high-quality memory foam that provides unmatched comfort and support for your neck and head and the foam has a high rebound, so you'll feel super relaxed
  • One of the great features of these pillows is the adjustable drawstring, you can tighten or loosen it around your neck to get the perfect level of comfort and support that suits your preferences
  • The ergonomic design of these memory foam neck pillows is fantastic, they offer multi-angle protection with a unique curve shape and double hump design
  • These pillows are also lightweight and portable, making them super convenient for travel,they have a compact design that takes up minimal space in your bag, but still provides maximum comfort on the go.

Buy Now on Amazon

