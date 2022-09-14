Engineer's Day 2022: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages to share with brilliant engineers

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, whose birth-anniversary marks Engineer's Day

A day dedicated to brilliant engineers working in a various sectors will be observed tomorrow. India will commemorate "Engineer's Day" on September 15 in honour of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the greatest Indian engineer.

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who served as the chief engineer in charge of building the Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Mysore and the chief designer of the flood prevention system for the city of Hyderabad, celebrates his birth on this day.

On September 15, Engineer's Day is observed to honour the achievements of renowned engineer and scientist Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955 and has a famous museum named after him in Bangalore.

Happy Engineer’s Day 2022: WhatsApp quotes and wishes

You are the one who can create anything with your brains and creativity because you are an engineer…. Wishing you a very Happy Engineers Day

Warm greetings on Engineers Day to you for putting your heart and soul into your profession, for creating such unique innovations and surprising us every day

Only engineers have the power to do the impossible because they have the tool of science to create something new…. Warm wishes on Engineers Day to you

Sending you lots of wishes on the occasion of Engineers Day…. Without engineers, the lives of all of us would have been so much different and difficult

Engineers are well-known for their life-changing inventions. Wishing them all a Happy Engineers Day on this special day.

Science and engineers together have made this life so much simple for us and on the occasion of Engineers Day, I want to thank you for being such a great engineer

They are the ones responsible for the world that we live in and we are really thankful for their creations….. A very Happy Engineers Day to you…. May you keep creating something new

Engineers are the ones who bring technology to make our lives simpler, to bring comforts, to bring ease and today is the day to thank them…. Happy Engineers Day

The glass is half full for optimists, half-empty for pessimists, and twice as big as it needs to be for engineers. Happy Engineer’s Day!