Emily in Paris star Lily Collins 'painfully' slim look SHOCKS internet; Know about her past eating disorder

At New York Fashion Week 2025, all eyes were on Lily Collins, whose viral appearance in a shimmering outfit sparked concerns about her weight loss and past battle with anorexia. Collins has openly shared in the past about her struggles with eating disorders.

Lily Collins's look at the runway of Fashion Week 2025 in New York grabbed all the attention. While sh looked stunning in a shimmering two-piece white outfit, her 'painfully' slim body physique made her fans worry. Photos from the event quickly circulated across social media, with fans raisning concerns about her health and speculating on whether her weight loss was intentional, potentially linked to professional commitments or were fashion demands. Collins has previously spoken in interviews about her experiences with eating disorders, which has further brought public discussion regarding her latest appearance.

What is an eating disorder?

It's a serious mental health condition that affects a person's body image and self-esteem. Unlikely to have gone beyond casual dieting or fitness goals. There are more conditions than wanting to be thin. These are complicated diseases that are impacted by a confluence of personal experiences, social pressure, psychological variables, and genetics. Both the body and the mind are impacted by eating disorders. On a physical level, they can result in life-threatening complications, organ damage, and malnutrition. On an emotional level, they may cause feelings of guilt, worry, and loneliness. They can impact individuals of any age, gender, or background; it is generally seen in teenagers and young adults.

Safety measures and home care for eating disorder recovery:-

You can create a supportive environment and avoid body shape and weight issues. Try to eat healthy and nutritious food, like meals that are full of protein, fruits, and vegetables. Avoid extreme dieting that can trigger your body's old patterns. Don't ignore the warning signs like sudden weight changes or extreme feelings of skipping meals. And take therapies and counselling to protect your emotional and mental well-being.

Which disorder is she struggling with?

Collins had different issues related to eating in her teenage years, such as struggling with anorexia (it's an eating disorder). During that part of her life, she said that she felt the pressure about societal beauty standards.

Her experience also influenced her portrayal of eating disorders in the 2017 movie To the Bone. According to reports, she lost about 20 pounds to play that role while being mindful of her past and receiving advice from medical experts.

Lifetime process of recovery:

Collins said that recovery is not easy from a disorder because it also includes the fear of reproductive health in her body. She said that it's a long-term process, and after full recovery, she still faced internal pressure and anxiety. In recent times, she has become a mother of a child through surrogacy with her husband, Charlie McDowell. That is the step to improve her personal life. But the fans' attention to her body often introduces tension.

Her openness about the disorder anorexia gives inspiration to many people who are suffering, and they can also seek help. However, the recovery was not easy, but it is possible. It just requires constant support, eating healthy, and mental toughness.

