From the bustling classrooms of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) to shaping best-selling styles at Loeffler Randall, Aashni’s journey in the fashion industry is one of passion, perseverance, and artistic evolution.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Aashni earned a coveted opportunity to pursue a dual-degree program at FIT, a recognition based on merit. Embracing her time in the heart of the fashion capital, she immersed herself in the industry—developing multiple collections across menswear and womenswear, and gaining hands-on experience by volunteering at various runway shows. Through these experiences, she found her niche in contemporary womenswear, a sector that would later define her professional career.

After the pandemic, Aashni graduated from the prestigious Parsons School of Design in New York City, further honing her skills and design philosophy. Her creative vision and aesthetic sensibilities found a perfect match at Loeffler Randall, a luxury contemporary womenswear brand known for its distinctive, feminine aesthetic.

"For my thesis garment at FIT, I developed a collection featuring large bows and exaggerated sleeves—elements that I now work with every day at Loeffler Randall," Aashni shares. Her personal style seamlessly aligns with the brand’s signature look, making her an integral part of the design and production team. Over the years, she has worked diligently to develop and refine the brand’s ready-to-wear collections and core styles, many of which have become Loeffler Randall’s best-selling pieces.

Aashni’s journey reflects the power of merging passion with opportunity. As she continues to shape the future of contemporary womenswear, her influence at Loeffler Randall stands as a testament to her talent and dedication to the craft.