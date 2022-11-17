Elon Musk loses 13.6 kg after Twitter takeover, reveals success formula behind weight loss journey

Twitter owner Elon Musk (File photo)

Elon Musk, who is the new billionaire owner of the microblogging platform Twitter, has been under a lot of scrutiny after taking over the company. From heavy layoffs to the change in the blue tick policies, many have slammed Twitter under Musk’s leadership.

The dramatic takeover of Twitter has reportedly taken a huge impact on Elon Musk, who has lost a massive amount of weight since he executed the USD 44 billion deal. Musk took to Twitter and revealed that he has lost around 30 lbs (13 kgs) since he took over the company.

The new Twitter boss has talked about his personal weight loss journey and revealed the secrets through which he ended up losing around 13.6 kgs in a few weeks. Musk revealed that one of the biggest ways through which he lost weight was through intermittent fasting.

One user took to Twitter and posted the transformation photos of Elon Musk. The user wrote, “You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!” To this, the new owner of Twitter said that he has lost around 30 lbs (13.6 kgs).

Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me November 16, 2022

When users prompted him to reveal his secret and weight loss journey, Elon Musk revealed that his decrease in weight was due to only three things – intermittent fasting, diabetes medication, and staying away from tasty foods!

Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me.” Earlier, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also revealed that Elon Musk, while trying to lose weight, was only eating foods like chicken, steak, fish, and leafy vegetables for his meals.

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular ways opted for by people to lose weight. It basically means adapting your body to a cycle of fasting and non-fasting over meal schedules. It has several health benefits attached to it, including low blood sugar, healthier heart, lower cholesterol, and lower risk of hypertension and high blood pressure.

