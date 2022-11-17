Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Elon Musk loses 13.6 kg after Twitter takeover, reveals success formula behind weight loss journey

Billionaire Elon Musk took to Twitter to share how he lost over 13 kgs in a short span of time, revealing his weight loss secrets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

Elon Musk loses 13.6 kg after Twitter takeover, reveals success formula behind weight loss journey
Twitter owner Elon Musk (File photo)

Elon Musk, who is the new billionaire owner of the microblogging platform Twitter, has been under a lot of scrutiny after taking over the company. From heavy layoffs to the change in the blue tick policies, many have slammed Twitter under Musk’s leadership.

The dramatic takeover of Twitter has reportedly taken a huge impact on Elon Musk, who has lost a massive amount of weight since he executed the USD 44 billion deal. Musk took to Twitter and revealed that he has lost around 30 lbs (13 kgs) since he took over the company.

The new Twitter boss has talked about his personal weight loss journey and revealed the secrets through which he ended up losing around 13.6 kgs in a few weeks. Musk revealed that one of the biggest ways through which he lost weight was through intermittent fasting.

One user took to Twitter and posted the transformation photos of Elon Musk. The user wrote, “You’ve lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!” To this, the new owner of Twitter said that he has lost around 30 lbs (13.6 kgs).

 

 

When users prompted him to reveal his secret and weight loss journey, Elon Musk revealed that his decrease in weight was due to only three things – intermittent fasting, diabetes medication, and staying away from tasty foods!

Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, “Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me.” Earlier, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also revealed that Elon Musk, while trying to lose weight, was only eating foods like chicken, steak, fish, and leafy vegetables for his meals.

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular ways opted for by people to lose weight. It basically means adapting your body to a cycle of fasting and non-fasting over meal schedules. It has several health benefits attached to it, including low blood sugar, healthier heart, lower cholesterol, and lower risk of hypertension and high blood pressure.

READ | Winter Skincare: Tips to have healthy and glowing skin during cold, dry winter

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.