Sara Ali Khan recalls Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘selfless’ help as Kedarnath turns 5: 'There's not a single day...'

Date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in UP released; details inside

Organize your spiritual space: Find perfect wooden temple on Amazon

Cosy and warm: Stay snug all winters with these fuzzy slippers

Elevate your serving experience with premium and stylish set of bowls on Amazon

Pakistan players who have won IPL trophy

​9 fittest star kids of Bollywood

First player to score T20I century from each country

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Madhubala actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly killing one, injuring three after fight over cutting trees

Hi Nanna Twitter review: Netizens hail Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s 'magical' performances, call film ‘emotional rollercoaster’

Elevate your serving experience with premium and stylish set of bowls on Amazon

Check out the best range of durable and stylish serving bowls exclusively available on Amazon. Explore the deals now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

Bowls are not only practical for serving food, but they also add a touch of style to any dining experience. They come in so many trendy and versatile designs that can complement any table setting. Whether it's for everyday use or special occasions, serving bowls are a must-have in every kitchen. So go ahead and treat yourself to a set that matches your taste and personality with Amazon. 

Irida Naturals Wheat Straw Bowl Set At Rs 899 

  • Crafted from organic wheat straw fiber, Irida Naturals' snack bowls are a sustainable and reusable choice
  •  They're non-toxic, entirely free from BPA, lead, and are resistant to cuts, making them a friend to the environment
  • These bowls are incredibly lightweight and a joy to handle, with their smooth, rounded edges.

Buy Now on Amazon

Niyara Stoneware Handmade Ceramic Stylish Premium Serving Bowls At Rs

 

  • The package includes 3 bowls
  • These stunning Ceramic Dessert bowls are versatile - perfect for side dishes, ice cream, or even as a home decor 
  • Safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher, and completely lead-free

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Nestasia Microwave & Dishwasher Safe Ceramic Bowl At Rs 900

  • Nestasia's side bowl set, adorned with mandala patterns, includes six vibrant side bowls and six pairs of chopsticks
  • Crafted from ceramic, this set would be a fantastic addition to any oriental tableware collection
  •  These uniquely shaped round ceramic bowls are perfect for serving soup, lentils, snacks, salads, fruits, and other tasty treats. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Shay Ceramic Bowl Set At Rs 999

  • This awesome snack bowl set comes with 4 bowls, each holding 330ml
  • They're made of premium stoneware and have a midnight blue colour on the outside and brown on the inside
  • These bowls are perfect for everyday use as they're highly durable and chip-resistant
  • They're thermal shock resistant, so you can pour hot food in them without worrying about damage.

Buy Now on Amazon

