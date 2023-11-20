Elevate your outdoor look with these artificial grass

Lifestyle
If you are planning to give a new look to your balcony or garden.
If you are planning to give a new look to your balcony or garden.
The 35mm artifical grass carpet comes in a size of 2 X 1 feet. It can be used all seasons except rain or snow. It is made in a way that, kept in direct sunlight won't affect it.
Enhance your outdoor look with these unique artificial grass. It can be used in your terrace, balcony, lawn.
A perfect realistic Kingdom high density artificial grass. It is easy to maintain on a low budget.
This artifical grass mat that comes in green colour that is a perfect addition to summer decor. It is made for all seasons which is durable. You can use it indoor as well as outdoor.