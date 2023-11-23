Headlines

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

Explore the amazing selection of serving trays at a very affordable price only on Amazon. Grab the deal now.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Serving trays not only add a touch of elegance to your dining experience but also make serving so much easier and there are so many beautiful and functional options available on Amazon which are too good to miss. Hurry up and check out the offers. 

DULI Set of 2 MDF Wood Trays At Rs 649

  • These trays are made from high-quality MDF wood, giving them a premium feel
  • The set includes two trays, one measuring 7 inches by 7 inches and the other 9 inches by 9 inches, you can use them for various purposes, such as dining, serving, or even storing personal items.
  • The best part is that these trays are freezer safe and dishwasher safe, so you don't have to worry about any damage.

Buy Now on Amazon

Birch & Co. Wooden Tray For Serving-10X15 Inch-Serving Tray At Rs 699

  • The elegant rectangle wood tray with stylish chrome finish handles is absolutely stunning, a perfect addition for your home and this made of Medium-density fiberboard (MDF Tray)
  • This tray set for serving does not require special maintenance, simply wipe it clean with a damp cloth
  • This tea tray for serving snacks is more than just a decorative detail, also the handles make this bar tray easy to carry around in your home.

Buy Now on Amazon

DDS Dream Decor Shoppee Serving Tray At Rs 549

  • With its white, pink, black, blue, and grey colour options, you can choose the perfect one for any celebration
  • Not only is it a great gift, but it's also a practical and stylish storage solution, you can keep all your miscellaneous items organised in one place with this tray
  • This decorative tray is perfect for enhancing the modern look of your home, it can be used as a coffee table tray, ottoman tray, dining table centrepiece, or kitchen counter decor and it adds a touch of sophistication to your living room, blends seamlessly as a coffee bar accessory, and brings beauty to your bathroom vanity and nightstand
  • The stunning design of this rectangle coffee table/ottoman tray combines contemporary modern design with a farmhouse flair. It's truly a unique piece that will elevate the style of any room.

Buy Now on Amazon

Goodhomes Melamine Serving Tray Set At Rs 659

  • It has a rectangular shape and is made of melamine, which makes it durable and stylish
  • The set includes three trays: a small tray measuring 2.0cm x 17.0cm x 23.0cm, a medium tray measuring 2.2cm x 23.0cm x 31.0cm, and a long tray measuring 2.0cm x 27.5cm x 38.0cm
  • Not only is this tray elegant, but it's also practical and it's microwave safe, leakproof, freezer safe, dishwasher safe, rustproof, and heat resistant up to temperatures of 140 degrees centigrade. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE