Headlines

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Uzbekistan will further develop strategic cooperation with India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

Major setback for MS Dhoni's CSK as star player pulls out of IPL 2024

Cheating case registered against former cricketer S Sreesanth

Players with most ducks in international cricket

Bowlers with hat-tricks in T20I

10 Bollywood movies with runtime of over 3 hours

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Prakash Raj summoned by ED in connection with Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme

Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for her ‘tacky, weird’ outfit, netizens say ‘looks like wrestler’s outfit’

Fukrey 3 OTT release: When, where to watch Pulkit, Richa, Manjot, Varun, Pankaj Tripathi's comedy drama

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Elevate your footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

Footwear collection with these best deals on Amazon

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 06:55 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It's that time of year again to get the best deals on slippers. No matter the brand, they are perfect for any weather conditions. They will be the best choice you can make this season. From now on you don't have to worry about which slippers or sandals to choose. We have selected some brands for you that will be ideal choices.

Crocs Unisex Slipper

Experience the ultimate comfort and durability with the Crocs slipper. Its red colour will make it more bright. You will have furs on the slipper so that it can resist heat. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Miniso Bathroom slippers

Upgrade your fashion statement with Miniso bathroom slippers. That won't look bad if you are wearing it anywhere. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Drunken slippers 

A perfect blend of comfort and durability that would keep your legs warm. Check out Drunken slippers that will be a perfect choice during the winter season. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Flite slippers

Add a new addition to your footwear collection with Flite Women's slippers. It will be a new addition to your collection. Whether going to any formal function or to the office, this will be the best choice. Maximizing your savings with quality. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Know Disha Parmar's secrets to postpartum weight loss, fitness plan

    Petrol and diesel price today: Check fuel costs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Patna; get city-wise list

    Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

    What is IAS Tina Dabi's salary? Know perks, facilities which IAS officers get

    Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

    Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

    In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

    In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE