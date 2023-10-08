Ekadashi Shradh 2023: Date, puja timings, rituals and significance

The Ekadashi date starts at 12:36 pm on October 9 and ends at 3:08 pm on October 10.

Ekadashi Shradh 2023: Ekadashi, a revered day in Hinduism, holds immense significance. This day, known as Ekadashi Shradh, is considered highly sacred, dedicated to paying homage to one's ancestors through prayer and rituals. Ekadashi Shradh falls on the Ekadashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwina, specifically on October 9, 2023. The Ekadashi Vrat, or fasting, associated with this occasion will be observed on October 10, 2023.

Date and timings:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - October 9, 2023 - 12:36 PM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - October 10, 2023 - 03:08 PM

Significance:

Ekadashi Shradh carries profound religious and spiritual significance within Hinduism, as it is dedicated to honoring one's ancestors and forefathers. These days during the Shradh Paksha are regarded as the most auspicious, as it is believed that during this time, the spirits of the forefathers visit the earthly realm.

Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. On this sacred day, those who offer prayers, perform Pitru Tarpan (offering water to ancestors), and conduct Pind Daan (offering rice balls) for their ancestors seek salvation. Lord Vishnu is believed to bless them and grant them a place in his divine abode, "Baikunth Dham." This observance also provides relief to ancestors suffering in Yama Loka, the realm of the lord of death, Yamraj, due to their past karmic actions.

Rituals: