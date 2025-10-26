Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat actress Sonam Bajwa stuns fans with classic off-white saree look for film's promotion; SEE PICS

PM Kisan Scheme 21st instalment: Rs 2000 funds likely to be released by THIS date; Check eligibility and other details
LIFESTYLE
Sonam Bajwa wowed fans at Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's promotion, wearing an elegant off-white saree with golden accents.
Sonam Bajwa, the leading star of the recently released romantic film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, turned heads with her stunning appearance at the movie’s promotional events. She chose an off-white saree that beautifully combined traditional charm with a modern, contemporary touch. Crafted from a sheer, lightweight fabric, the saree draped gracefully, perfectly complementing Bajwa’s poised and elegant demeanor. Her choice reflected a refined sense of style, striking the ideal balance between understated sophistication and festive glamour.
The off-white saree was elevated by a delicate golden fringe border, adding a subtle yet eye-catching touch of luxury. Bajwa paired it with a blouse featuring intricate gotapatti embroidery, with horizontal golden thread patterns that enhanced the outfit’s celebratory appeal. Her accessories further completed the look: she wore elegant kundan-stone earrings that added a traditional sparkle without overwhelming the ensemble. Every element, from the fabric to the finishing touches, highlighted her ability to merge minimalism with classic Indian aesthetics.
For her makeup, Bajwa opted for a soft, natural palette that emphasised her radiant skin. Soft pink lips and gentle, understated eye makeup highlighted her features while maintaining a fresh, effortless look. Her hair was styled in loose, cascading waves that framed her face and added a romantic touch, perfectly matching the overall elegance of her outfit.
This appearance reinforced Sonam Bajwa’s status as a style icon, demonstrating her flair for creating looks that are both graceful and contemporary. The off-white saree ensemble is ideal for festive occasions, formal gatherings or promotional events, proving once again that simplicity paired with subtle details can make a lasting impression.