Eid-Ul-Fitr moon sighting 2023 live updates: Moon sighted in Bihar, check other cities where crescent is visible

Know all live updates on moon sighting in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, and other Indian cities

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:59 PM IST

The wait of Islamic believers in India and nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh was over as the crescent moon was sighted. According to the moon's position and the climate of the area, the moon sighting times in all of India, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna, and Bengaluru were determined.

Sighting of the moon indicates the beginning of the tenth month of the Islamic calendar and the end of Ramadan month which is the ninth month. Muslims also celebrate the 'Chand Ki Raat,' a night prior to Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, Chand Ki Raat will be observed on April 21 in India. These nations will celebrate the auspicious Islamic festival Eid-Ul-Fitr, also referred as 'Meethi Eid'. 

Some Indian cities where the crescent moon was sighted:

Bihar - Sighted

Lucknow - Sighted

Hyderabad - Sighted

Delhi - Sighted

Mumbai - Sighted

Kashmir - Sighted

Eid-ul-Fitr, a significant religious holiday that marks the conclusion of Ramadan, a month-long fasting during which believers refrain from consuming food or beverages from sunrise to sunset, is observed by Muslims around the world after the festive Chand Raat night.

Eid ul-Fitr is also referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast" because many observe fast during this time. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Shawwal is the tenth month and its first day is celebrated worldwide as Eid-ul-Fitr. Ramadan is the ninth month.

