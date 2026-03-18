Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: When is moon sighting? Know about dates, rituals and global celebrations in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries

Eid‑ul‑Fitr 2026 marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, charity, and festive meals. The date depends on the Shawwal moon sighting (around March 19-21), with rituals like Eid Namaz and Chaand Raat, symbolizing unity, compassion and spiritual renewal.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important festivals in the Islamic calendar. It marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting, prayer and self-reflection. Muslims all over the world celebrate this day with prayers, family gatherings, special meals and acts of charity.

Moon sighting and dates:

Eid celebrations start on a specific date, which depends on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon. The religious authorities in Saudi Arabia have scheduled moon observation for March 18 2026. If the moon is seen, Eid celebrations will take place on March 19, but if it is not seen, the holiday will be observed on the following day. The different regions of India will observe Eid on March 21 2026, because of their various moon sighting practices. The night before Eid, which people call Chaand Raat, brings families together to celebrate as they prepare for prayers and festive events. According to economic times in India, the Shawwal crescent is expected to be sighted on the evening of March 20, around 6:45 PM IST. If that happens, Muslims across the country will celebrate Eid al-Fitr on March 21, 2026.

Global observance:

Eid‑ul‑Fitr is celebrated across the world, including countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and India. The 2026 celebrations will face difficulties in certain areas because of ongoing conflicts and humanitarian emergencies, which prevent safe festivities, yet people still seek to gather together in their religious observances of faith and their expressions of hope and gratitude.

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Rituals and celebrations:

On Eid morning, Muslims gather for special prayers called Eid Namaz in mosques or open grounds. Families unite after prayers to share meals and exchange Eid Mubarak greetings while they give Zakat al-Fitr, which is charity to the needy. The celebrations create happiness for everyone who participates because traditional foods, sweets and new clothes are included. Eid‑ul‑Fitr functions as a complete festival which represents the values of unity and compassion and the renewal of life. The holiday teaches people to practice patience, charity and gratitude, while Muslims use it to celebrate their spiritual development and communal ties, which follow their month of religious dedication.